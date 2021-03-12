Authorities are investigating an early-morning house fire as a possible case of arson, according to Nogales Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari.
The blaze was reported around 5 a.m on Friday at a home at the northern end of Morley Avenue, and when firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a bedroom at the back of the house.
There were two people inside, but both managed to escape, though Polcari said one was injured after breaking through the glass of a window and was later transported to Holy Cross Hospital.
After dousing the flames, NFD investigators discovered the fire had “multiple points of origin,” which pointed to the possibility of arson.
“That’s not normally associated with an accidental fire,” Polcari said.
Approximately 20 personnel from NFD and the Tubac, Rio Rico and Nogales Suburban fire districts responded to the call, since firefighters initially thought it might spread to an adjacent house. Eventually, however, the fire was contained to the original building.
The Nogales Police Department is in charge of the arson investigation, with assistance from NFD. Polcari declined to say whether there were any suspects in the case, but said that nobody had been arrested.