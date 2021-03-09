Two U.S. environmental agencies, along with their Mexican counterparts, were able to resolve the recent flow of partially treated wastewater that was spilling from a facility in Nogales, Sonora and reaching the United States through an area east of Nogales.
Lori Kuczmanski of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission said the agency contacted its Mexican counterparts, known as CILA, after the U.S. Border Patrol reported the problem on Jan. 27.
“CILA reported… that the Lomas de Anza Wastewater Treatment Plant was receiving excess flow that could not be treated and the flow was going into the Oso Wash,” Kuczmanski said in an email to the NI last Thursday.
The problem is similar to one that surfaced in February 2020, when investigators found bacteria in treated effluent flowing from a pair of sewage treatment plants at the Lomas de Anza housing development on the east side of Nogales, Sonora.
Water discharged improperly from those plants, another IBWC spokeswoman told the NI at the time, enters a creeks that flows across the border in the area of Brickwood Canyon and Oso Wash, which is a tributary of the cross-border Santa Cruz River.
In her comments last Thursday, Kuczmanski explained that the Lomas No. 1 Treatment Plant was “taken offline” and the sewage flows were diverted to the Northern Lomas No. 2 Plant, which also couldn’t handle the flows and was sending wastewater into the Oso Wash.
“The USIBWC immediately began to sanitize the affected area and we asked CILA to do the same,” she said, adding: “No (gauge) is in the wash, therefore there is no way to measure the quantity of the flow.”
As of March 1, Kuczmanski said, CILA reported that the flow was going to the treatment plant and the plant was “stabilizing to the additional flows and the situation is resolved,” adding: “No raw sewage is being discharged.”
Ben Lomeli, president of the Friends of the Santa Cruz River, said on Monday that the advocacy group had been aware of poorly treated effluent flowing into the Oso Wash since about a year ago, but he couldn’t confirm if that flow had been continuous.
He added that FOSCR members have sporadically monitored the presence of poorly treated sewage in the area south of Kino Springs throughout the past year, but hadn’t conducted a check in recent weeks.
“Any time you have poorly treated or raw effluent flowing across the border, it’s a concern of biological contamination,” Lomeli said. “So we need to go see if, in fact, the flow stopped after March 1.”
Caroline Oppleman of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality added that, in addition to the recent fixes to the Lomas de Anza Wastewater Treatment Plant, the North American Development Bank was funding an expansion of the system to increase its treatment capacity and improve its reliability.