Ten days after a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man while responding to a call at a Rio Rico home on Christmas, authorities are still withholding the identity of the deceased man and additional details of the incident.
Sheriff David Hathaway, who begun his first term in office on Jan. 1, told the NI on Monday afternoon that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the agency in charge of investigating the shooting, was still in the process of notifying the next of kin. Therefore, the man’s identity remained under wraps.
“As of today, we cannot confirm that the next of kin has been officially notified,” Hathaway said in an email. “This is because the next of kin is in another state which has specific protocols for official death notifications through that state’s government.”
Last week, former Sheriff Antonio Estrada and County Attorney George Silva also declined to release the deceased’s name, citing the same reason.
On Christmas Day, an intruder reportedly began terrorizing people at a home in southeast Rio Rico while searching for someone he believed to be there. In a fit of rage, he proceeded to repeatedly ram a semi-truck into the carport.
Estrada told the NI on Dec. 26 that when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a 911 call about the incident, the suspect then rammed the semi-truck into the deputy’s vehicle. He said the deputy, who has also not been officially identified, fatally shot the suspect when he believed that the man was preparing to crash into his vehicle a second time.
Following Estrada’s initial account, he and and now Hathaway both declined to provide additional details about the incident, including the man’s connection to the people inside the home and what might have been the source of his rage.
However, Hathaway confirmed that a bullet-riddled semi-truck with California plates parked at a Nogales impound lot was the same vehicle that the man was driving. He was unable to confirm further details, including ownership of the truck.
“Ownership status of the truck is part of the Pima County investigation and I can’t comment on that until they have completed their interviews and their investigation,” he said.