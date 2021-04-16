Ramon Alberto Fuentes, better known locally as “Beto,” has some big life events on the horizon.
The 53-year-old local businessman and politician with a colorful history on both sides of Ambos Nogales was recently announced as a candidate for public office in Nogales, Sonora. And at the same time that he’s gearing up for the coming elections in Mexico, Fuentes is awaiting sentencing at U.S. District Court in Tucson on two drug-smuggling charges to which he’s already pleaded guilty.
Last week, the Labor Party (PT by its initials in Spanish) announced its candidate slate in Nogales, Sonora, with Fuentes on the ticket for síndico procurador propietario – roughly the equivalent of a city attorney. Previously a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) that ruled Mexico with a heavy hand for more than seven decades until 2000, Fuentes has recently served as a top advisor to a Sonora state legislator who is now the PT’s candidate for mayor of Nogales, Sonora: Leticia Calderón Fuentes.
Fuentes’ bid for a job in Nogales, Sonora’s municipal government at the same time that he is awaiting criminal sentencing in Arizona is the latest bold move from a man whose exploits have made headlines for years. The dual U.S.-Mexican citizen has held various government positions in Northern Sonora, including a seat on the Nogales, Sonora city council in the early 2000s; he ran a shockingly well-funded but ultimately unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Nogales, Ariz. in 2014; and in 2016 he discussed drumming up business at a local hotel by starting a strip show – an idea that never came to fruition. He also started a free Spanish-language newspaper in Nogales, Ariz.
State elections in Sonora are set for June 6, the same time as Mexico’s national legislative elections and nine days prior to Fuentes’ currently scheduled sentencing hearing in Tucson. The official campaign period for local offices begins April 24.
The names that the PT wants to put forward were announced in Facebook posts by the party and then published in Sonoran media outlets, though with no mention of Fuentes’ pending legal difficulties. The Sonora state electoral institute still needs to review the candidates proposed by political parties before their names make it onto the ballot.
“We’re going to participate. We’re going to see what… the voters think,” Fuentes said this week.
Fuentes’ electoral prospects remain unclear, but his participation alone is extraordinary: a confessed drug-smuggler who’s set to be sentenced to prison time in the United States is a candidate for office in Mexico on the ticket of a major political party.
On Thursday, Fuentes sat down with the NI at McDonald’s on Mariposa Road. He wore a pressed white shirt with a windowpane check, slacks and a purple face mask. His hair was meticulously combed and parted at the left side.
Though his political style is brazen, Fuentes was mild-mannered and spoke softly.
He described his and Calderón’s campaign in terms of class and talked about his vocation as a public servant. His motivation for seeking office, he said, was “to be able to give the opportunity to the electorate of Nogales – to give them the opportunity to choose someone who comes from below.”
He said that Calderón is the only woman candidate for mayor and added: “She’s not a rich woman, she’s not a woman who comes from a powerful family.”
Does he think it’s appropriate for someone awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to serious crimes in the United States to run for public office in Mexico?
“I’m going to reserve my comment,” Fuentes said.
In fact, he refused to answer nearly all questions about his criminal case, though he did acknowledge that it might generate some problems for his campaign “from the media perspective.” He said he wasn’t concerned about the possibility that he could be elected and, shortly after, put in prison.
Calderón did not respond to an emailed request for comment about Fuentes’ legal troubles in the United States. Representatives from the PT in Sonora didn’t respond to multiple calls and messages seeking comment about his presence on their candidate slate.
Another curious aspect of the story is the U.S. government’s apparent lack of urgency in seeing Fuentes sentenced, as well as its willingness to either tolerate or ignore his exploits in Mexico as he awaits sentencing – a posture Fuentes has used to convince people that the case against him has been dropped.
His sentencing date has been pushed back multiple times since he pleaded guilty nearly 15 months ago – most recently because Fuentes was reportedly scheduled for surgery last week – and he was apparently given his U.S. passport back after being released on his own recognizance, allowing him to travel freely and legally between the United States and Mexico.
Also unusual is the fact that, while Fuentes is accused of crimes committed in Arizona and his case resides at federal court in Tucson, he is being prosecuted by out-of-state government lawyers who have also pursued criminal charges in Arizona against a Fuentes associate, as well as a Tucson-based lawyer and his assistant.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuting the case didn’t respond to emailed questions asking whether they were concerned about Fuentes’ involvement in Sonoran politics or if his candidacy was consistent with the terms of his release from federal custody.
Plea deal
Fuentes pleaded guilty in January 2020 for his role in efforts to smuggle cocaine and heroin through Nogales ports. According to the factual basis for the plea agreement, he was linked to a 2017 cocaine bust at the DeConcini Port of Entry and, months later, authorities at the Mariposa Port of Entry found heroin stashed inside buckets of cement in the trunk of Fuentes’ car.
Nonetheless, less than two weeks after signing the guilty plea, Fuentes started claiming he was innocent.
“The issue is something that’s already in the past and I have never had problems in the United States,” he told a political commentator in Hermosillo, Sonora during a Facebook Live broadcast in February 2020, when asked about his case. By that time, he was already talking about his work for Calderón, who has represented Nogales, Sonora in the state legislature since 2018. (Calderón, whose second last name is Fuentes, said the two are not related.)
More than a year later, Fuentes is gearing up for an election that could vault him into a powerful position in the Nogales, Sonora government.
He is seen as an important aide to Calderón, who did not have political experience prior to the 2018 election that earned her a seat in the state legislature. And even if Fuentes and Calderón don’t win the top jobs in the Nogales, Sonora municipal government in the June election, one or both could potentially end up in the local government as a city council member if the PT earns enough votes and the party chooses them to occupy the seats. (The NI was not able to confirm what the party’s bylaws say about such appointments.)
Fuentes’ recent political activity would likely have been stopped in its tracks if he had been sentenced in April 2021 as originally scheduled. According to the plea agreement, each offense is punishable by a minimum prison sentence of 10 years, though language in the deal suggested the possibility of a downward adjustment.
Instead, the sentencing hearing has been postponed seven different times.
Last month, his lawyer asked for the latest continuance by citing a surgery Fuentes was scheduled to undergo on April 9 and stating that Fuentes was “expected to be in recovery for a substantial amount of time.” The judge agreed to postpone the sentencing hearing once again, but the surgery apparently has done little to cramp Fuentes’ style.
On Thursday, he told this reporter that he’d traveled to Hermosillo and back the previous day – a roughly 3.5-hour drive each way. Pointing to his left shoulder, he said he’d had recent medical treatment for a shoulder hernia.
In the motion filed last year requesting permission for Fuentes to travel to Mexico pending resolution of his U.S. criminal case, his lawyer wrote that Fuentes had “significant business interests in Mexico,” including the online newspaper El Heraldo de Nogales.
El Heraldo was the name of Fuentes’ short-lived print publication based in Arizona, which plagiarized liberally from the NI. The project lives on as two websites – www.elheraldodenogales.com and www.elheraldodenogalessonora.com – that feature a mix of broken links and months-old news stories related to Nogales, Sonora. Fuentes said he’s also behind the Facebook page “El Heraldo de Nogales Sonora,” created last May, which contains several posts promoting Calderón.
Co-conspirators
Fuentes found himself in the crosshairs of federal investigators after a man named Efrain Corrales Perez was arrested in January 2017 at the DeConcini port while trying to bring 25 pounds of cocaine into the United States, court documents and search warrant applications show. Officers found packages of drugs hidden in the vent and airbag area of the Chevrolet Silverado that Corrales was driving.
Corrales had been one of Fuentes’ biggest financial contributors during his 2014 mayoral campaign, donating $2,500 to the campaign, the NI reported at the time. Corrales was listed on Fuentes’ campaign finance documents as a Nogales resident and commercial director of OOMAPAS, the water authority for the municipal government of Nogales, Sonora.
According to the search warrants, authorities inspected Corrales’ two phones while he was detained at the port and saw that he had missed several calls from a contact listed as “Beto Fuentes USA,” who was later identified as Fuentes through his WhatsApp profile photograph. They also found that the two men had crossed the border together 236 times since 2010. Additional investigation of Corrales’ phone also allegedly showed him and Fuentes coordinating the crossing of contraband throughout the last week of January 2017, leading up to Corrales’ bust.
Then, on Feb. 17, 2017, Fuentes and a passenger reportedly tried to drive into Mexico through the Mariposa Port of Entry in a 2005 Kia Amani when they were stopped by an officer conducting outbound inspections. Fuentes was allegedly found with $6,722 in U.S. currency in his pockets and his passenger, a relative of Corrales, had another $5,000.
Cross-border travelers are not required to report cash amounts less than $10,000 and it appears that neither Fuentes nor his passenger were charged in connection with the cash. Still, authorities confiscated a phone from Fuentes and found “illicit communications” that allegedly further tied him to drug-smuggling activity, as well as showed him and Corrales discussing how much they would be paid for it, according to the warrant applications.
Following his arrest at the DeConcini port, Corrales was indicted at U.S. District Court in Tucson on four felony drug counts. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked a judge to toss all charges against him in October 2017, and Judge Jennifer Zipps dismissed the indictment without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought again.
The motion to dismiss did not specify why the prosecutors wanted the charges dropped against Corrales. However, by October 2017, Corrales’ case had become entangled with another criminal case against the Tucson-based lawyer who was representing him, Rafael Gallego, and his assistant, Ricardo Gallego.
False statements
A grand jury indictment filed on Aug. 1, 2018 at U.S. District Court in Tucson accused Rafael and Ricardo Gallego of five criminal counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, commit false statements and tamper with a witness. The offenses were alleged to have been committed between Jan. 31, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017, and involved Rafael Gallego’s representation of Corrales in the cocaine-smuggling case.
A news release issued at the time by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, which was handling the prosecution, said Rafael and Ricardo Gallego, “having knowledge of the commission of a drug trafficking offense, provided assistance to the offender in order to hinder and prevent the offender’s apprehension, trial and punishment.” What’s more, it said, “The indictment also alleges that the defendants conspired to corruptly persuade an individual to provide false information to law enforcement investigators.”
Ricardo Gallego, the legal assistant, later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit false statements.
According to the factual basis of his plea deal, Ricardo Gallego knew who had supplied the cocaine that was seized at the border in January 2017, and he wanted to protect the drug source from being implicated in the crime.
Ricardo Gallego reportedly then obtained false information from the source of the cocaine and “caused the false information to be sent to agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, specifically agents of Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
On Jan. 9, 2020, Ricardo Gallego was sentenced at U.S. District Court to three years of unsupervised probation.
In February 2020, the prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss the charges against Rafael Gallego, the lawyer, without prejudice, meaning they could be brought again. In November 2020, they asked the judge to dismiss the charges with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again. The judge granted the motion.
'The intention to serve'
On the same day that the indictment against Rafael and Ricardo Gallego was filed in 2018, a grand jury indicted Fuentes on several counts related to attempted heroin and cocaine smuggling in 2017. Like the case against Rafael and Ricardo Gallego, Fuentes’ case was also prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
On Jan. 29, 2020, Fuentes pleaded guilty to two offenses: one count of illegally importing heroin and one count of illegally importing cocaine. Then, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, his sentencing was repeatedly delayed.
At the end of 2020, as the court calendar began returning to normalcy, Fuentes’ lawyer Jeffrey Rogers filed a motion asking that the sentencing, then scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021, be postponed for another period of at least 60 days, telling the judge that he and the prosecution “both agree that there are several issues that need to be addressed before a proper sentencing can occur,” though he did not specify what those issues were.
The sentencing was rescheduled for April 13. But then Rogers requested another delay on the grounds that Fuentes was scheduled for surgery. The sentencing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 15, according to court records.
In the meantime, voters in Nogales, Sonora will have the chance to decide if they want Fuentes to play a significant role in their elected government.
On Thursday morning, as he sipped a large McDonald’s coffee at a table against the back wall, Fuentes said he felt good about his and Calderón’s electoral chances. And he had one more thing to add for this story.
“I’m a good person,” he said. “I have the intention to serve and to continue serving.”
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)