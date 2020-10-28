The Arizona Secretary of State is advising voters to no longer mail in their early ballots, and instead return them at an official ballot drop-off box, their county recorder’s office or an Election Day voting center.
In a news release this week, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs recommended against mailing in an early ballot after Tuesday, Oct. 27, in order to ensure that the ballot reaches elected officials in time to be counted.
In Arizona, early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted.
In Santa Cruz County, where 29,937 people are registered and eligible to vote in the upcoming election, 19,910 are on the Permanent Early Voter List, meaning they automatically receive early ballots in the mail. Another 607 county voters asked for a one-time mail-in ballot for this election.
As of Monday, 9,922 early ballots had been returned to the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office, according to staff.
Early voters can check the status of their ballots – when they were mailed as well as when they were returned and if they were accepted – at this page operated by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.