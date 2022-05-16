A baby owl that was injured in the San Rafael Fire in Eastern Santa Cruz County is now in the care of the Tucson Wildlife Center and expected to make a full recovery, the Coronado National Forest said.
In a Facebook post on May 12, the CNF said that a Sierra Vista-based firefighter named Jason Shafer was doing mop-up work on the fire when he saw a large clump of oak trees burning about three miles away.
Shafter and his partner drove to the spot and, while walking around the trees, Shafer saw a small head poking out from a tree. It was a nestling great horned owl.
“Suddenly, the small owl launched from the tree to take flight, but this proved impossible and he quickly crashed into the ground, landing in a pile of hot ash and debris,” the CNF wrote.
Shafer scooped up the owl with his gloved hands and put it in a cardboard box. He then called his incident commander, Chad Rice.
Rice contacted Arizona Game and Fish, who recommended contacting the Tucson Wildlife Center. The TWC gave the firefighting team authorization to move the animal to the Civano Animal Hospital and Emergency Center in Tucson for initial care.
“We are happy to report that the owl is doing well,” the CNF wrote in its May 12 post. “He is drinking, eating, and did not suffer any burns to his feet. The tips of his wing feathers did ‘melt,’ which will take time to regrow so that he can fly silently and hunt, but he is expected to make a full recovery, but that may take up to a year.”
The Tucson Wildlife Center was planning to do a test flight with the owl within a few days of the post, the CNF said.
The San Rafael Fire began Saturday, May 7, in the San Rafael Natural Area near Lochiel. The wind-driven fire burned north-northeast through more 10,000 acres of heavy grass on May 8, prompting the evacuation of residents in the San Rafael Valley and on Canelo Pass and Canelo roads.
However, firefighters got a handle on the blaze by Tuesday, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office lifted its evacuation orders. A corral at San Rafael State Natural Area was the only reported structural damage caused by the fire.
By Sunday morning, May 15, the fire was 100-percent contained at 11,620 acres, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The cause of the fire remains under official investigation, though a 911 caller who reported the blaze on May 7 reported having seen a tree fall on power lines.