Authorities in Mexico say that a 31-year-old woman from Agua Prieta, Sonora they identified as Iris Jazmín “N.” faked a pregnancy in order to save her relationship with her partner. But to carry the scam it through, she ultimately needed a baby.
Aided by her 22-year-old cousin Vanesa Lizbeth, she allegedly started looking for victims who could provide her with one. And last Saturday in Nogales, Sonora, they found their target.
According to the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE by its acronym in Spanish), the pair approached and befriended a 33-year-old woman named Adriana and her mother Gabina, who had left a local hospital with Adriana’s month-and-a-half-old baby, Alison Guadalupe.
The suspects allegedly noted the hot weather and its effect on the baby, and offered to give the family a ride to their home in La Mesa, a working-class subdivision at the southern end of the city.
Less than 24 hours later, the FGJE said, police found the baby safe and sound at a home in Agua Prieta, in the company of Iris Jazmín, Vanesa Lizbeth and Iris Jazmín’s mother. The three women were all arrested, and on Wednesday, Iris Jazmín and Vanesa Lizbeth were formally charged with kidnapping the baby and murdering her mother.
In a series of news releases, social media posts and press conferences, the FGJE outlined its case against the suspects.
The prosecutor’s office alleged that after dropping off family members at the home in La Mesa, the suspects returned with food and drink, which had apparently been drugged. After consuming the meal, the mother and grandmother lost consciousness.
When Gabina, the grandmother, woke up some time later, she found that she and her daughter, Adriana, had been tied up. Gabina managed to untie herself and call for help, but by then Adriana was dead and the baby was missing.
Turned back at port
State police responded and full-blown search involving local, state and federal authorities ensued, according to the FGJE. A nationwide Amber Alert was also issued.
Video was a key factor in the investigation, as the initial meeting between the suspects and victims had occurred in a commercial area of Nogales, Sonora. The FGJE said footage from police surveillance cameras, as well as security video from private businesses and other private sector sources, offered crucial evidence in identifying and tracking the suspects.
At one point, they reportedly tried to cross into the United States though Nogales, but were turned back due to a lack of proper documentation.
Meanwhile, the FGJE said, the search was being conducted in the air as well as the ground, and investigators checked with bus companies and airlines to see if the culprits might have tried to escape by those routes.
Finally, they had enough clues to lead them to the home in Agua Prieta, where Alison Guadalupe was rescued.
According to media reports, Iris Jazmín and her cousin Vanesa Lizbeth remain in custody on the murder and kidnapping charges. Iris Jazmín’s mother, arrested at the home in Agua Priets, was reportedly out of custody as of Wednesday, pending formal charges.
The newspaper El Imparcial reported that another suspect, a 20-year-old woman, was in custody in Hermosillo on a charge of child kidnapping, but it wasn’t clear what her alleged role was.
Authorities said an autopsy showed that Adriana, the baby’s mother, died of asphyxiation, and that she had also been beaten. In addition, chemical analysis found that the women had been drugged with the sedatives benzodiazepine, alprazolam and diazepam.
The FGJE noted that the investigation that led to the rescue of the baby and the arrests of the suspects involved the cooperation of the U.S. Consulates in Nogales and Hermosillo, Sonora, and well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection.