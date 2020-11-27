As the spread of COVID-19 accelerated in the community this month, most schools that were welcoming students for hybrid learning closed their doors again, reverting to the at-home instruction models that they used at the start of the academic year.
But at some districts, even with nearly all of their students now learning from home, not all are learning the same way.
For students who were participating in hybrid learning programs in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District and at the Little Red School, the abrupt end of hybrid learning after Nov. 13 meant they went back to learning in a virtual classroom, with their teachers and hybrid-track classmates piped into their screens via videoconferencing.
Other students in those districts have been at home all year, working in self-directed online learning platforms like Edgenuity. The platforms are designed to let students learn at their own pace and teachers are supposed to be available to answer questions and provide support. However, the students aren’t taught by a live instructor.
At a district board meeting on Nov. 10, SCVUSD Superintendent David Verdugo said that about 1,120 students were participating in the distance learning program, with 2,380 in the hybrid model.
At the Little Red School, operated by the Santa Cruz Elementary District, Superintendent Kathy Romero said on Tuesday that 22 students (14 in grades K-4 and eight in grades 5-8) had signed up for distance learning, which for those students meant participating in a Mesa, Ariz.-based program.
That’s a smaller fraction of the roughly 200 students at the school.
The different learning models are yet another example of the way that the pandemic has disrupted education. They also highlight the tough choices that schools and parents have to make this year, sometimes pitting educational considerations against medical concerns.
“We give them options for their needs,” Verdugo said of the different programs at his district. He noted that the SCVUSD distance learning programs use the same curricula as the district’s brick-and-mortar schools, so “whatever the student is learning is going to be the same – it’s just a different instructional mode.”
At school board meetings before the halt of hybrid learning, Verdugo emphasized the benefits of hybrid instruction compared to at-home learning and said that he’d received positive feedback about the hybrid program.
Switching between hybrid and distance learning is allowed at SCVUSD, though it’s not particularly common.
Verdugo estimated that between 10 and 30 students had changed from one model to another. “We’ve been allowing the switch since the beginning, but we have them meet with the principal to determine why,” he told the NI this week.
Romero said that a handful of her students at Little Red had switched since the school year started. She estimated that 30 percent of middle schoolers and 15 percent of elementary school students that initially signed up for distance learning had later switched to hybrid learning.
“They felt that they would end up having more direct instruction by being with a classroom teacher directly,” she said. “Even if it was during a hybrid model with live Google (Classroom), rather than… just being on the computer without a live person there.”
Lumped together
Not all local schools divided students up into hybrid and distance cohorts.
At the beginning of the year in the Nogales Unified School District, students who indicated they would participate in hybrid learning and those who said they planned to stay home were placed in classes together.
During the district’s short-lived implementation of hybrid learning (it lasted for one week in October), instructors taught some students in physical classrooms while others participated in the same lessons via videoconference, according to Superintendent Fernando Parra. About 45 percent of students returned to physical classrooms during that week.
Now, the district’s roughly 5,500 students are all back to learning the same way they did at the beginning of the year – in virtual classrooms with an NUSD instructor teaching via video.
“We wanted to make sure that we had all the kids with the same instruction, (whether) they were at home or in person,” Parra said.
(The district also offers its own distance learning program called NUSD online, which currently has 50 students, up from 37 at the same time last year, according to school officials.)
And in the eastern part of the county, where fewer COVID-19 cases have been reported, the small K-8 Elgin School continues to buck the trend by offering in-person instruction five days per week, with distance learners assigned to the same teachers as those in physical classrooms. Earlier this month, Mary Faley, superintendent of the Sonoita Elementary District, said about 10 percent of students were still learning remotely.
“We don’t have a separate distance learning staff,” Faley said during a conversation in August, shortly before students were set to return to classrooms in Elgin.
“So that will make it easier for our families if they start out and they feel like, ‘Well we’re really not comfortable sending our children for face to face instruction.’ Then at whatever time they do feel comfortable, they will be able to send their kids back and hopefully their children will be on pace with their peers.”
Unprecedented choices
Kristine Lee is one of the many parents who had to make a choice about whether to sign their children up for SCVUSD’s hybrid learning model or the distance program. She said she put her daughters, students at Calabasas Elementary School and Coatimundi Middle School, in the distance program due to health concerns.
“We didn’t feel comfortable sending them to school knowing how the COVID was, especially here in Santa Cruz County,” she recalled this week, after having reached out to the NI earlier in the semester to express her concerns.
But she was quickly disappointed with the distance learning program and has struggled to serve as a teacher for her kids as they work through online courses.
“I felt that the distance learning program was not teaching them the way that they need to be taught,” Lee said. “They don’t have a live teacher face to face through Zoom, or Google Meet or any way. Basically, they’re on their own with the distance learning program.”
She said she feels the district isn’t paying enough attention to the concerns of parents with students in distance learning.
Verdugo said that SCVUSD has designated teachers on hand to respond to distance learners’ questions and to try to support their families, though he noted that it is “a more student-driven platform.”
But what about those who didn’t want a student-driven platform, and signed up for distance learning for health reasons?
“We’ve explained that from the beginning,” he said. “It’s not a perfect system, because it’s the first time we’re having to do this for an entire school district.”
(Note: A small number of local students have participated in remote learning models while physically on campuses, through state-mandated “on-site services” programs primarily targeted at students with disabilities or other learning needs.)