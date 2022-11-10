Election Day

A poll worker greets a voter at the vote center at the VFW Hall on Tuesday.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

One of the election department’s three ballot tabulators hit a snag, and an unruly voter was arrested after allegedly making a scene at an elementary school. But otherwise, Election Day went relatively smoothly in Santa Cruz County, authorities said.

Turnout ranged from slow to steady at some of the polling places visited by NI staffers in Nogales, Rio Rico and Tubac. But no lines were visible.



Tags

Load comments