One of the election department’s three ballot tabulators hit a snag, and an unruly voter was arrested after allegedly making a scene at an elementary school. But otherwise, Election Day went relatively smoothly in Santa Cruz County, authorities said.
Turnout ranged from slow to steady at some of the polling places visited by NI staffers in Nogales, Rio Rico and Tubac. But no lines were visible.
In terms of troublemaking, one voter appeared to act “disorderly” at the voting center on the campus of Challenger Elementary School, where classes were in session at the time, according to a late morning call to the Nogales Police Department. The caller said the school’s security guard dispersed the man, who left in a dark gray sedan.
Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez said that was the only election-related incident reported to NPD Tuesday. The voter, Bermudez added, was arrested.
Once the polls closed and the County Elections Department began tallying the results on Election Night, one tabulation machine exhibited a mechanical error. However, county officials said, there was a set solution in place.
Deputy County Attorney Laura Roubicek likened the issue to a paper jam one would experience with a printer or copier.
The jam happened on one of the three machines, she said, and was repaired the following morning.
“It’s just a mechanical thing where a roller or switch … is crunching paper,” Roubicek explained Wednesday.
But when issues like that arise, she added, there’s a set process in place.
When elections workers discovered the issue, they stopped the machine and pulled all affected ballots, Roubicek said.
“Any ballots that had been run through, that had been impacted, were assessed as far as: Are they in good enough shape that we can read them on one of our other tabulators?” Roubicek said.
If the ballot wasn’t physically damaged by the paper jam, she said, election workers counted them using another tabulator. For ballots that were physically damaged, the county began the process of making a duplicate ballot.
That process – duplicating a damaged ballot so that it can be read on the tabulation machine – comes with its own bipartisan checks and balances, Roubicek said.
“We take our two counters. We have one from each party. They take that ballot and with one person watching and one person actually filling it in,” she added.
The duplicate ballot, instead of the damaged original, gets counted, she explained, but there’s also documentation that the original ballot had to be duplicated.
“So, we had a mechanical issue, but it doesn’t have anything to do with actual vote count, because as soon as we realized there was a mechanical issue, we stopped running any sort of numbers on that,” she added.
The following morning, Roubicek said, the machine was repaired with extra tech support.
“So we were able to start running on that machine again, but we didn’t do that until we had run a couple of test ballots through it that were clearly marked as test,” she added.
As described by Roubicek, the issue with the ballot tabulator was minor compared to an Election Day snafu in Maricopa County, where printers at 60 of 223 vote centers did not produce dark enough markings on on-demand ballots. Approximately 17,000 ballots were affected – a small fraction of the county’s total – but the problem contributed to long wait times at some locations.
Maricopa authorities rectified the issue and promised that all ballots would be counted. But former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and other purveyors of voting conspiracies seized on the mishap to baselessly assail the integrity of the election, The Associated Press reported.
Tested and accredited
Santa Cruz County’s three tabulators are a product of Election Systems and Software, or ES&S.
The county’s election software has already been certified by the Elections Assistance Commission, a federal department responsible for approving such equipment. On the EAC website, the software is categorized as a certified voting system.
The machines must also be tested by a federally accredited laboratory.
Both laboratories used for Arizona machines – SLI Compliance and Pro V&V – are accredited by the EAC, according to the EAC website and an additional letter from the commission.
“All voting systems being used in the 2022 election in Arizona have met these requirements,” said Sophia Solis, an Arizona Secretary of State spokesperson, in a statement to the NI earlier this month.
Results roll in
Despite the Election Night hiccup in Santa Cruz County, the elections department was able to print its first results report at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when 7,740 ballots had been tabulated. Two more reports run that night – the last one at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday – brought the total to 9,981 ballots counted.
As of 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, 10,909 ballots had been counted, with as many as 3,300 more still waiting to be validated and potentially tallied. The vast majority were early ballots that were received or collected by the Recorder’s Office between Saturday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, or dropped off at the polls on Election Day, according to Elections Director Alma Schultz.
Another 132 provisional ballots were still pending at the Recorder’s Office, including 21 conditional provisional ballots, which were cast by people who did not bring the required forms of ID to the polls.
A fifth unofficial report run by the Elections Department at around 6 p.m. on Thursday included 12,362 total ballots, meaning that as many as 1,800 could still potentially be counted.
Those who cast conditional provisional ballots have until the end of the day on Nov. 16 to produce their ID. The County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to “canvass” the results on Nov. 22, at which point they will become official.