One-quarter of Santa Cruz County residents who were tested for an active COVID-19 infection during the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 tested positive, according to data published Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The county’s 24.9-percent test positivity rate during that period, the most recent week for which data was available, was more than seven points higher than the statewide rate of 17.6 percent. Only Yuma (29 percent) and Graham (25.4 percent) had higher test positivity rates during the same period.
In Santa Cruz County, it marked the sixth-consecutive week that the positive test rate was in a range that the state considers to show “substantial” community spread of COVID-19.
Up-to-date numbers published by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department showed 5,170 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community since the start of the pandemic. That was an increase of 485 cases during the preceding seven days.
Nearly 100 new cases were added to the county’s tally just from Wednesday to Thursday.
In addition, the total number of deaths was at 85 and hospitalizations were at 354 on Thursday, which represented one-week increases of four deaths and 35 hospitalizations.
Gerry Castro, the Nogales Fire Department’s director of emergency medical services, said NFD has been transporting three to six possible COVID-19 patients to Holy Cross Hospital in recent days. On Wednesday, he said, that figure was nine.
Holy Cross Hospital is a critical access hospital that provides emergency care and general medical/surgical services, but COVID-19 patients needing intensive care are transferred to out-of-county hospitals. Currently, the Rio Rio Rico Fire District is the only EMS agency in the county licensed to perform those hospital-to-hospital transports, though others can bypass Holy Cross and take patients directly to hospitals elsewhere.
Castro said that if Holy Cross reaches capacity, NFD will start taking patients directly to out-of-county hospitals in Green Valley, Sahuarita or Tucson.