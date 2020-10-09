With early voting underway in Arizona starting this week, the County Recorder’s Office has set up six early ballot drop-off boxes in different areas of Santa Cruz County for early voters to cast their votes.
A seventh drop-off box is set to go up in Nogales next week.
“I thought this would be something new for our voters and I hope that we take advantage of using this ballot box,” Recorder Suzie Sainz told the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning.
The Recorder’s Office says it will retrieve ballots at 9 a.m. every day from the boxes in Nogales, and twice a week from those in Rio Rico, Tubac, Patagonia and Sonoita. All boxes will be locked at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
In a memo to the board of supervisors, Sainz explained that the cost of the drop boxes will be reimbursed through a $123,900 grant from the AZVoteSafe program.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, marked the start of early voting around the state, with ballots scheduled to be sent to people on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and to those who requested a one-time early ballot for this election.
Data provided by the County Recorder’s Office prior to the August primary showed that nearly two-thirds of registered voters in Santa Cruz County were on the PEVL.
Local voters can also cast their early votes in person at one of five locations around Santa Cruz County.
(See sidebar for locations of the ballot drop-off boxes as well as dates/times/locations of in-person early voting.)
Also this week, a federal judge granted a deadline extension for Arizona residents to register to vote, only hours before the original deadline closed on Monday evening. The deadline to register to vote in this November’s elections is now 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
For more information on early voting in Santa Cruz County, call (520) 375-7808 or see santacruzcountyaz.gov/750/Voter-Information.