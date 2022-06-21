Giant puppets frolicked in front of stores on Morley Avenue as a kaleidoscope of dancers, performers and musicians filled the historic street Friday and Saturday for Barrio Stories, a theatrical celebration of the history of Nogales.
For two days, residents from both sides of the border witnessed an array of artistic performances that depicted the stories of people who shared their experiences.
Volunteer coordinator Kaya Teyechea explained that all of the stories represented in Barrio Stories’ giant puppet shows, shadow theater and oral history projections were collected from people who grew up here.
“I’m excited for everybody to meet one another and see one another through each other’s eyes,” Teyechea said.
Barrio Stories Nogales was the third installment in the Barrio Stories Project, a series produced by the Tucson-based Borderlands Theater to honor and celebrate Southern Arizona’s historic Mexican-American Barrios. Attendees interviewed at Saturday’s iteration spoke of feeling a deep sense of pride in their hometown, an expressed a desire for more positive representation.
“This is great ... We need this type of event in Nogales,” said local resident Guillermo Castilo as he strolled down the street with his wife Carlotta. “We need something like this every week.”
The event was also an opportunity for people to enjoy a community event after two years of the pandemic.
Litzyeen Chomina, who attended the festival with her husband and two small children, said Barrio Stories allowed her to connect with her community as well as spend quality time with her family.
“I got to hang out with our community and I got to see my family and friends all together in one place. Also to have a place we can bring the kids it’s pretty cool. We’re having lots of fun,” she said.
While the event was produced by a Tucson-based organization, many of the volunteers, organizers and performers are from or were raised in Nogales.
“This means a lot to me. Being able to give back to my community,” said volunteer Jodi Cordero, who recalled that her first job was downtown. “So many people coming together and really celebrating each other has been one of the most beautiful things so far. I couldn’t be more honored.”
According to Borderlands Theater producer Marc Pinate, Barrio Stories intends to shift the narrative and change the perception of people outside of Nogales. But he also noted the community-building aspect of it.
“We want to deepen the relationships between residents and business owners and the city,” Pinate said. “It’s about place keeping, about pride and more than anything a sense of belonging.”