Plans made public last year to bring Baskin Robbins and Dunkin’ under the same roof on Mariposa Road are still in the works, according to business owner Jeetendra Yadav.
“That plan is still in place. We just have to get a few other things taken care of,” said Yadav, who owns several Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins locations throughout Southern Arizona.
Contacted last week, Yadav explained that he is working with an architect to finalize the design plan for the building, which will later be presented to the City of Nogales to obtain the necessary permits.
He added that the overall plan for the building, which formerly housed a Dairy Queen, is to expand it for more indoor seating, as well as add an outdoor patio.
Last August, Yadav told the NI that the neighboring gas station would also be remodeled and rebranded as a Marathon station.
Those plans, he told the NI on Feb. 25, are also still underway as he works with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to get everything in order.
Yadav was unable to offer an opening date for both businesses, citing the unpredictable process to get the necessary permits for both projects.