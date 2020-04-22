Multiple bear sightings have been reported this week at the north end of Nogales, and state game officials are wondering whether an abundance of imported produce in the city might be what attracted it.
The Facebook page We Love Nogales posted two photos of a small bear that was reportedly seen walking on Mesa Verde Drive in Nogales on Monday morning. A commenter responded with a photo of a similarly sized bear that she said was seen near a produce business on Gold Hill Road, across Grand Avenue from Mesa Verde Drive.
Then on Tuesday evening, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bear in the Chula Vista neighborhood, just north of city limits.
Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said the call came in shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday from someone who saw the bear walking through the neighborhood. The bear then crossed the Nogales Wash and climbed a tree on the other side.
Sheriff's deputies and animal control officers responded and kept an eye on the animal until it left the area. They also alerted the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
As previously reported, Nogales-area produce importers have been awash in fruits and vegetables of late after sales to restaurants and food service suppliers cratered due to coronavirus-related closures. AZGFD spokesman Mark Hart said his department saw the NI’s report on the produce abundance and thought there might be a connection to the bear sighting.
“That could be the attraction for the bear. We can’t say that definitively, but that was our immediate thought,” he said.
AZGFD wants to monitor the bear’s activity and is asking residents to call the department’s 24/7 dispatch line at (623) 236-7201 to report any sightings.
Hart said wildlife officials make decisions about what management actions to take with a bear based on its behavior.
“We don’t want that bear to accustomed to being around people,” he said. “We’re recommending if people see it, chase it away. Yell, throw non-lethal objects, if they can do so safely.”
Residents are urged to secure their garbage as best as possible, and to not take it out until the day of pickup. Bears like hummingbird nectar, so AZGFD recommends that people in the area of a bear sighting take down feeders and keep their yards clear of any fallen fruit.
“Deprive it of resources, basically,” Hart said.
AZGFD called the sighting in the Nogales area the first confirmed bear sighting of the year in Southeastern Arizona.
“It’s well past the time that bears should be out of the den. In fact, I’m surprised it’a taken this long to get any kind of report of a bear sighting because the weather’s been so fair,” Hart said