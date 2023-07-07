A fire burning northwest of Rio Rico has surpassed 10,745 acres, according to a Thursday morning update from the Coronado National Forest. The Beehive Fire was 62 percent contained as of July 6, with CNF officials marking progress and transitioning to evening updates only.
In a statement posted to its Twitter account, CNF officials said they expected minimal growth for the fire as first responders focus on containing the blaze at its perimeters, particularly on its northern edge.
The remote terrain, coupled with extreme heat, posed challenges for first responders fighting the blaze, according to a CNF update Tuesday evening. However, first responders have implemented a number of tactics to contain and quench the fire, including aerial drops of water and flame retardant.
“Due to this work, no significant growth was observed across the fire,” CNF said in an update Tuesday.
The fire was initially spotted on Friday evening in Beehive Canyon, an area west of I-19 and east of the town of Ruby, about 8 miles northwest of Rio Rico.
As of Wednesday, the fire had reached as far south as Peck Canyon Road, stretching north and stopping short of the Lobo Canyon area. The Beehive Fire remains squarely within national forest lands, miles away from the I-19 corridor.
Smoke from the fire was expected to be minimal, CNF officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, a separate fire – Beehive 2 – has been spotted south of the Beehive Fire, according to CNF, with zero percent containment. The second fire was spotted on the evening of July Fourth during a drone flyover.
As of Thursday morning, Beehive 2 had spread to approximately 90 acres.
“Ground crews and helicopter rappellers are working the area today,” CNF said in a tweet Wednesday in regards to the second fire.
The cause of both the Beehive and Beehive 2 fires remain under investigation.
A number of areas remain closed to the public, including Arivaca Lake, Arivaca Campground, and multiple forest service roads. National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land also remained closed Wednesday within two miles of the lake’s center, CNF officials said.
Farther south, the Corral Nuevo Fire, which was spotted last Friday, has largely been contained. According to a final update from the CNF, the fire had stretched to only 150 acres and was 85 percent contained as of Monday.