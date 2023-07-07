A fire burning northwest of Rio Rico has surpassed 10,745 acres, according to a Thursday morning update from the Coronado National Forest. The Beehive Fire was 62 percent contained as of July 6, with CNF officials marking progress and transitioning to evening updates only.

In a statement posted to its Twitter account, CNF officials said they expected minimal growth for the fire as first responders focus on containing the blaze at its perimeters, particularly on its northern edge. 



