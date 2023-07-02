The Beehive Fire that broke out Friday northwest of Rio Rico grew to 7,000 acres Monday, according to the Coronado National Forest.

The wildfire, which has sent smoke as far north as Sahuarita, was first spotted at 6:26 p.m. Friday in Beehive Canyon and by Sunday evening had grown to 3,000 acres.

Fire

Smoke from the Beehive Fire wafts north. The red retardant lines near the bottom of the photo are where work was performed dropping retardant to surround the Corral Nuevo Fire.
Wildfire

The Corral Nuevo Fire grew to 150 acres, zero containment, on Saturday.


