The Beehive Fire that broke out Friday northwest of Rio Rico grew to 7,000 acres Monday, according to the Coronado National Forest.
The wildfire, which has sent smoke as far north as Sahuarita, was first spotted at 6:26 p.m. Friday in Beehive Canyon and by Sunday evening had grown to 3,000 acres.
On Monday at noon, the CNF said an overnight infrared flight went across the Beehive Fire and provided more accurate mapping, estimated at 7,000 acres. Containment was at 15 percent, according to the most recent update Monday.
Arivaca Lake and campground, along with all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within two miles of the center of the lake, were closed Sunday afternoon to aid in firefighting efforts.
The fire is in Beehive Canyon, about eight miles northwest of Rio Rico in the Nogales Ranger District. The cause of the blaze, north of Ruby Road, was still under investigation Monday afternoon.
Firefighters performed backburning operations Saturday night to establish a control line on the western and southern flanks of the fire. Backburning is a fire suppression technique where a fire is lit close to the edge of an active burn to help establish a control line. While effective, the fire continued to grow along the northern and eastern flanks.
On Monday, crews focused on clearing the southern and western flanks, while direct attacks were concentrated on the eastern and northern flanks.
Extreme heat, low relative humidity, and the remoteness of the fire have all affected firefighters’ ability to perform direct attacks on the fire, according to Coronado National Forest officials. Excessive heat warnings were still in effect Monday. Winds were expected to blow from the northwest, which was expected to increase smoke in the Rio Rico area.
There were more than 200 personnel working at the scene, and the Southwest Area Incident Management Team was managing the fire.
The Corral Nuevo Fire also continued to burn Sunday evening, about two miles south of the Beehive Fire. CNF officials said the two fires are not related.
Corral Nuevo, which broke out about 4:45 p.m. Friday, was at 150 acres and 85 percent containment, according to the most recent update Sunday evening.
Helicopters continued suppression efforts Monday by performing bucket drops of water for both Beehive and Corral Nuevo fires.