Rafael Gracia of Nogales, dressed in a full white bodysuit and wearing protective gloves and a veil, lit a beehive smoker and began dispersing thin clouds of smoke into one of his beehives at an Amado property during the cold Saturday morning of Dec. 12.
He lifted the lid off the wooden beehive box, carefully pulled out a frame containing dozens of honey combs on both sides, and began looking to see which had been filled with honey and which ones were still empty.
As Gracia inspected the frame, several bees flew around his head and clung to the veil covering his face as they attempted to sting him and defend their home.
“The bees in this box are a bit more aggressive than the others,” he said with a chuckle as a handful of bees persisted, clinging onto his gloves. But given the cold weather that morning, he noted, they were a bit more sluggish than other days.
For Gracia, what started off as a hobby that he hoped would give him and his family a healthy alternative to store-bought apiary products, has now become a side job in which he removes hives and sells honey to a growing base of customers. He calls his operation Tano’s Bees.
“When we were little, my dad used to buy boxes full of frames with raw honey from a friend and we used to eat a lot of honey. I really liked it,” the 57-year-old Gracia said.
But as he grew older and his father retired, their source of raw honey was no longer available.
“I’d go to the store and buy a jar of honey, only to notice that it wasn’t real… That’s when I said, ‘I’m better off having my own bees and getting my own honey,’” he said.
Gracia educated himself on all things apiculture by reading books. When he had finally gathered enough knowledge, he gathered the necessary equipment, including 20 separate beehives that he received through a government program in Hermosillo, the state capital of Sonora.
Initially, he set up the beehives at a property that he and his father had bought in Imuris, Sonora, a small town about 40 miles south of the U.S. border, where he said the bees thrived and produced honey all year long thanks to the agricultural lands nearby.
Soon after, he took out a permit with the U.S. Forest Service to set a few other beehives in the Peña Blanca area of Santa Cruz County. However, with higher traffic in the area, he often encountered vandalism that included the beehives being knocked down with rocks or destroyed by gunshots.
He eventually sold his property in Imuris and the bees flew away from the hives in the Peña Blanca area around 2004. He strayed away from beekeeping until three years ago, when he obtained an apiary permit from the Arizona State Land Department.
Caring for the bees
On the morning of Dec. 12, Gracia tended to one of the two properties near the Santa Cruz-Pima county line where he has continued his beekeeping hobby and business for the past three years.
With the Elephant Head peak off in the distance to the east, he pulled his vehicle onto rugged terrain and maneuvered with familiarity through steep rocky hills, past dozens of shrubs and jumping cholla at the side of the road.
Once at the top of one of the hills, he stopped, opened his trunk and continued the usual routine that he follows approximately every two weeks as he cares for the bees.
“I bring them water because since there’s no water nearby, that way they don’t struggle to find it,” Gracia said. “And if (the colony) continues to grow, then I either have to expand the box or divide them so they don’t leave in search of more space.”
At the Amado property, he had managed to gather about 25 separate beehive boxes that were set up on platforms that he had built to keep them off the ground. Across Interstate 19 in Arivaca, he said, he had about 10 other beehive boxes.
He had managed to get most of his beehives by setting traps in trees around the property. He rescued others from people’s homes after he began working alongside the Nogales and Nogales Suburban fire departments on bee-related calls.
“I gave them my business cards so they could call me whenever they received calls for beehives. They call me and I take them down,” he said, adding that the only ones he refuses to take down are those established over a portion of a building, since it can sometimes cause damages.
Once he gathers the hives, Gracia said, one of the most difficult things is keeping certain animals out of the beehives. That includes moths that lay their eggs inside the boxes, ants that go inside in search of food, and rats that seek shelter from the cold winter weather.
To help keep the ants away, he dug aluminum cans filled with oil into the ground and placed each of the platforms’ legs inside the cans. That way, he said, ants either turn around upon reaching the oil, or land in it while attempting to make their way up to the hives.
He also places a protector at the entrance of the hives that allows the bees to go in and out during the winter, but blocks larger animals like rats. It also provides an extra layer of warmth.
During the summer months, Gracia said, he makes sure to wear high boots that cover his calves to protect him from any snakes that might be slithering nearby.
“I’m too occupied with the bees, that I often don’t check to see if there are snakes where I’m stepping,” he said.
Collecting the honey
“Every box contains its own queen and workers. I think they’re very intelligent creatures because each one has its own purpose,” Gracia said, describing the roles of the queen and her helpers, as well as the rest of the working bees.
As he took out one of the frames holding the honey combs, he pointed to the cells that the bees had sealed with wax, meaning that those cells were already filled with honey.
When the bees fill and seal most of the cells in each frame, Gracia takes a few of them home to empty them out, filter the honey of any pieces of wax, and then package the honey into jars of three different sizes.
Sometimes he also gathers the pollen and propolis – a honey bee-produced resin believed to have health benefits for humans – for sale. But the process of procuring those products is complicated and time-consuming, so he puts his main focus on getting the honey.
Gracia initially sold his jars of honey to friends and family, or people who reached out to him after learning he was a beekeeper. Then about a month ago, he began setting up a stand at the Nogales Mercado on Morley Avenue.
He added that while there are many beekeepers in Tucson and further north, there aren’t many providing bee-related services and natural products to people in Santa Cruz County.
“I consume a lot of honey, so I mainly do this to have some for myself,” Gracia said of his hobby and side job. “But I also sell the rest because, especially during pollinating season, there’s so much honey that I couldn’t even consume it over many years.”
Learn more about Gracia’s operations at tanosbees@outlook.com or (520) 313-5817.