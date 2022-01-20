Trading jokes and giggling, Marsha Mills and Linda Greenwood ambled up to the bar at the Patagonia Lumber Co. on a recent Wednesday afternoon. The two spend their winters in Arizona to avoid the stinging cold of Colorado and Montana, where they live during warmer months.
This month, they’ve already stopped by the bar several times. Mills had texted family back home about her “new hangout spot” – a noticeable addition for the 800-or-so-person town of Patagonia.
“We have both sides of it,” Greenwood explained to the NI. “People who don’t want to see things change, and people who are excited about it.”
But, ultimately, she added: “We needed something like this.”
The Patagonia Lumber Co. – an airy bar that prioritizes outdoor seating – opened in late October 2021, replacing a shuttered Pilates studio on McKeown Avenue. For co-owners Heidi and Zander Ault, it’s a space to offer regional and local beer, wine and coffee.
But along with its draft and wine lists comes a calendar of community-centered events: Outdoor yoga on Saturdays. Group cycling trips. Locally focused wine-tastings. A monthly dance party is in the works.
Heidi Ault said she hopes to fill a void she’s felt in Patagonia – an absence of communal space – by facilitating events that can bring people together.
“It feels really special ... to be able to create those moments that are really important for people to have, living in a small town,” she said.
Unconventional origins
Heidi and Zander Ault aren’t exactly veteran restaurateurs. The couple operate a cycling tour company, guiding tourists through bike trails in Europe and the United States. One excursion sweeps through the gravel trails of Patagonia.
But when the pandemic hit, the couple moved from Tucson to Patagonia. They noticed the vacant building on McKeown.
After deciding to launch a bar, they scored a Series 7 Liquor License – the kind that allows wine, beer and bottle sales. The bar isn’t allowed to sell food, so its four-person staff passes around takeout menus from neighboring restaurants.
While bottles of the usual are available – Dos Equis, Modelo – the draft list is graced by regional brews, like Mother Road in Flagstaff and Pueblo Vida in Tucson.
The Jan. 12 draft list included the pale-yellow Tombstone Lite, “a really simple, light, crisp, easy drinking lager,” Zander Ault said as he worked behind the bar. And, the lager is made at the Tombstone Brewing Company – “just 50 minutes down the road.”
Shelves, meanwhile, are lined with dark bottles from local wineries like Vino Stache – which sources in Sonoita and Wilcox – and Callaghan Vineyards, a decades-old winery in Elgin.
Working around COVID
Pandemic or no pandemic, starting a bar can be risky. But Patagonia Lumber Co.’s outdoor patio, lined with heaters, is its main seating space. Heidi Ault smiled as she recounted a group of “local ladies” who’d asked their husbands to buy them sweaters over the holidays – to keep warm on the patio.
It’s apparent that the bar draws locals and tourists alike. On Jan. 12, a couple from Hereford in Cochise County lounged outside the bar with glasses of dark wine and a pair of dogs. Dan Hansen, who lives north of Tucson in Oracle, had stopped by for a beer after cycling on a nearby gravel trail.
“This is kind of a nice, cool funky vibe to come down here, and hang out here after the bikes,” he pointed out.
But, Heidi Ault said, it’s been a joy to welcome guests particularly from Patagonia, Nogales and Rio Rico – small towns sharing ground in Santa Cruz County.
“I can’t wait to watch it grow, and kind of pivot when something isn’t working,” she said.
Then again, she added, it’s “pretty simple. We just pour beer and wine for people and make them happy.”