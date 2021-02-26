A bill that would earmark $200,000 from the state’s general fund for workforce development by the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District was approved by an Arizona Senate committee this week.
Senate Bill 1507, sponsored by Arizona Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, now goes to a full vote in the Senate and, if passed, to the Arizona House for its consideration.
“This is going to provide jobs for my constituents in Santa Cruz County as well as help the trade and commerce industry in Arizona,” said Gabaldon, a Democrat from Sahuarita who represents all of Santa Cruz County as part of Legislative District 2. “Getting more funding to our schools in rural Arizona is so important to me since there is a huge gap between the funding urban areas receive over more rural schools.”
The funding would support proposed workforce training programs – some for college credit, others for course certifications and continuing education purposes – that have been requested by local business and government leaders. They include:
• USDA food safety certification to support the local produce industry.
• Public health and safety certifications, such as emergency medical technician training requested by the Nogales Fire Department, countywide first responder training, and assisted living and long-term care worker training.
• Arizona Department of Environmental Quality training and certification for water operators in collaboration with local mining interests, and the city and county governments.
• Logistics certification and commercial driver licensing training, as requested by the Nogales Customs Brokers Association, Port Authority, ADOT and commercial trucking lines
• Basic Google computer skills training under a partnership with the chamber of commerce.