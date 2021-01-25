A new bill introduced in Congress last week seeks to provide financial assistance to border businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
The Border Business COVID-19 Rescue Act was introduced Jan. 21 by Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat who represents Santa Cruz County as part of Arizona Congressional District 3. It specifically targets qualifying small businesses within 25 miles of a U.S. border that have adjusted gross incomes under $500,000.
In a news release, Grijalva’s office said the bill would provide immediate $10,000 advance loans, as well as loans of up to $500,000 for eligible expenses. The loans would be forgivable up to 100 percent as allowed by the Small Business Administration, which would administer the funds under its Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
“Vibrant cross-border traffic is the lifeblood of the border economy,” Grijalva said. “Border closures under the public health emergency have uniquely devastated these business corridors that have existed for generations. Many border businesses saw little or no support from previous relief programs, and this bill will ensure that resources go directly to those that have suffered disproportionately.”
The news release cited the example of Nogales, where the number of border crossings crashed in April 2020, the first full month the travel restrictions were in place. That month, only 53,798 pedestrians crossed into the city through the local ports of entry, compared to 280,227 in April 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Meanwhile, sales tax revenue for the City of Nogales fell more than 30 percent in April 2020 compared to April 2019.
“With a vaccine already in place, the end of the pandemic is in sight,” Grijalva said. “We must target assistance to the hardest hit small businesses so they can safely weather the next few months and are ready to bounce back.”