Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate and House on Tuesday would place the responsibility of ownership, operations and maintenance of the sewer line that stretches from Mexico to a treatment plant in Rio Rico squarely in the hands of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.
Currently, the responsibility for maintaining the historically problematic line is shared between the USIBWC and the City of Nogales.
In exchange for taking over the city’s burden, the USIBWC would receive $4.4 million in appropriations in 2023. Then, beginning in 2024, the commission would get $2.2 million annually.
And there’s more. The legislation would require the installation and upkeep of a “debris screen” near the border “for intercepting debris and drug bundles coming to the United States” from Nogales, Sonora. The bill would provide $11.9 million for the construction of the debris screen, plus $2.2 million annually for its maintenance.
The deal is dependent on approval by both houses of Congress and being signed into law by President Biden. But its introduction is a step closer to the City of Nogales decoupling from a 1954 act of Congress that called for the shared maintenance of the so-called International Outfall Interceptor, or IOI.
A settlement in a 2004 federal lawsuit required Nogales to pay 23 percent of the treatment plant’s $5 million-plus annual operating costs until the city repaired or replaced the line.
The city, however, balked at the 23-percent share, saying Nogales contributes only about 8 percent of the sewage treated at the plant, with the rest coming from Nogales, Sonora. It has fought the USIBWC in court over the ownership of and responsibility for maintaining the line, and in recent years, stopped paying its share altogether.
During a regular meeting on Jan. 5, Garino and the Nogales City Council unanimously voted to approve a settlement that called for the city to pay the USIBWC $2.2 million. According to a memo prepared by staff in support of the agenda item, a mitigator had helped convince the USIBWC “that the city should be charged based on its percentage of wastewater contributions.” The memo called the $2.2 million amount “very reasonable in light of the amounts withheld by the city since 2014.” The memo recommended that the mayor and council approve the settlement but continue negotiating a new maintenance and operations agreement with the USIBWC.
The new legislation would require the city to pay their “equitable portion” limited to the costs directly associated with the treatment of the wastewater originating in Nogales, Ariz. and not include any costs associated with wastewater originating in Mexico.
The bill, known as the Nogales Wastewater Improvement Act, was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and co-sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly. A companion bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Raul Grijalva (CD3) and Ann Kirkpatrick (CD2). All are Democrats.
The 9.9-mile-long IOI is currently in the first stage of a three-stage project to shore up the decaying pipe with a cured-in-place interior lining. It took a settlement in an eight-year-long legal battle before nearly $38.8 million – most of it federal funds – was earmarked for upgrades and protective measures.