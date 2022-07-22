IOI leak

Untreated wastewater bubbles up and into Potrero Creek from a broken section of the international sewer line following a rupture in July 2017.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate and House on Tuesday would place the responsibility of ownership, operations and maintenance of the sewer line that stretches from Mexico to a treatment plant in Rio Rico squarely in the hands of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Currently, the responsibility for maintaining the historically problematic line is shared between the USIBWC and the City of Nogales.



