Authorities are hailing a “monumental binational collaboration” that occurred on Thursday when a crew of wildland firefighters from Mexico were transported into the United States to battle the Alamo Fire burning along the border west of Nogales.
In a news release, the Coronado National Forest said nine firefighters from Mexico’s National Forestry Commission, known by the abbreviation Conafor, crossed through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry and were taken to the west flank of the Alamo Fire on the U.S. side of the border, approximately 12 miles west of Nogales in the Pajarito Mountains.
From there, they hiked back into Mexico to the southwest flank of the fire, located in a rugged and isolated area with limited access on the Mexican side.
“This was the safest and most direct access for the Conafor bomberos to enter the south side of the fire,” the CNF said, using the Spanish term for firefighters.
It added: “These skilled firefighters will be working to stop the fire's forward progress in Mexico and from entering the U.S.”
The nine-member crew, based in the northwestern state of Durango, had previously been fighting the Alamo Fire on its eastern flank in Mexico, the CNF said.
The Alamo Fire was first reported on Sunday afternoon and grew to 8,311 total acres by Wednesday, burning approximately 4,953 acres of CNF land in Arizona and another 3,358 acres in Mexico. An update posted Thursday evening showed the acreage unchanged and the fire at 80-percent containment – up from 60 percent the day before.
No structures had been damaged by the fire, and the cause was listed as “unknown – under investigation.”
The number of U.S. personnel dedicated to the firefighting effort has ranged from 74 to 92. The CNF has reported the firefighting contingent on the Mexican side to consist of 15 bomberos from Conafor, plus 27 from the Mexican Department of Defense and 18 members of the Nogales Rural Brigade.
Thursday’s entry into the United States by the nine-member Conafor team was facilitated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Santa Cruz County Emergency Management Department and Sonora State Emergency Management, in addition to the CNF and Conafor.
History of collaboration
The effort was the latest example of how firefighters have worked together on both sides of the border in the Ambos Nogales area during the past decade.
In April 2011, a team of 40 U.S. Forest Service firefighters joined their Mexican counterparts to battle the Bull Fire, which at the time was burning just south of the border in the same area as the present-day Alamo Fire. The U.S. crews also deployed two helicopters and an air-attack plane.
Two months later, after another wildfire in the Pajarito Mountains jumped the border from the United States into Mexico, U.S. helicopters flew loads of water across the border to douse the blaze.
In the wake of these experiences, a crew of Sonoran firefighters spent four days in Rio Rico in early 2012 to train with their Santa Cruz County partners on wildfire suppression.
The cross-border collaboration has also included urban firefighting efforts in Ambos Nogales.
On April 13, 2010, members of the Nogales, Sonora volunteer fire department crossed the border to help their counterparts on this side battle a blaze on Ellis Street that engulfed five homes.
In an iconic moment two years later, the Nogales Fire Department positioned its 100-foot ladder truck next to the Morley Avenue pedestrian port of entry and blasted water from high above the border wall onto the burning Hotel San Enrique in Nogales, Sonora.
In a more recent episode, NFD ran hoses through the downtown border fence in December 2018 to help firefighters in Nogales, Sonora battle a structure fire on Calle Internacional.