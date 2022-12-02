Forum

Laura Biedebach, U.S. consul in Nogales, Sonora, and Marcos Moreno, Mexican consul in Nogales, Ariz., announce the upcoming forum on Thursday during a news conference.

Authorities from both sides of the border on Thursday announced the inaugural Binational Forum on Entrepreneurship for Women, to be held in Nogales on Dec. 15.

"The objectives are to generate greater awareness of the key role that women play in all aspects of life on the border, to capitalize on the complex-yet-privileged situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, offer tools for women-run businesses and expand cooperative networks," the Mexican Consulate in Nogales said in a news release.



