Authorities from both sides of the border on Thursday announced the inaugural Binational Forum on Entrepreneurship for Women, to be held in Nogales on Dec. 15.
"The objectives are to generate greater awareness of the key role that women play in all aspects of life on the border, to capitalize on the complex-yet-privileged situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, offer tools for women-run businesses and expand cooperative networks," the Mexican Consulate in Nogales said in a news release.
The forum was announced during a joint news conference at the consulate between Marcos Moreno, Mexican consul in Nogales, Ariz., and Laura Biedebach, U.S. consul in Nogales, Sonora. The announcement comes as the two countries prepare to commemorate 200 years of diplomatic relations later this month.
During the Dec. 15 event, women leaders from both sides of the border will share their expertise and experience in areas including networking, finance, import/export, business leadership, political and civic participation, burnout and gender-based violence. Workshop leaders will include Wendy Briceño, María Elena Gallego, Marisol Vindiola, Stephanie Bermúdez, Mireya Scarone and Alma Rivera.
There will be an exhibition of the products and services offered by the participants, and the forum will close with a musical performance by Mexican-American singer Renee Goust, "who addresses female empowerment, sorority and border activism through her melodies," the consulate said.
The forum is open to all women working in creating, distributing and selling goods and services, as well as representatives of independent brands. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Quality Hotel Americana.