Fueled in large part by Mexican shoppers who can once again cross the U.S. border, Black Friday returned this year to Nogales.
Still, ongoing economic issues and the COVID-19 pandemic helped temper the shopping frenzy somewhat, and much of the local retail activity appeared to be centered in the uptown area.
Late Friday morning, Alberto Mancillas of Nogales, Sonora was getting ready to hoist his newly purchased 70-inch TV onto the roof of one of the many Sonora-plated vehicles that filled the parking lot at the Nogales Walmart. Mancillas said it was his family’s third trip to the United States since the U.S. government lifted the restriction against non-essential border crossings on Nov. 8 after nearly 20 months of enforcement.
Black Friday shopping trips have been a Mancillas family tradition – aside from last year – and this year’s outing also included purchases of clothes and toys for his children, in addition to the TV, he said.
Mancillas said the family checked out the Walmart webpage in advance and saw a TV they liked that was marked for a Black Friday discount. Unfortunately, by the time they got to the store, they couldn’t find one.
“We had to go with our second option,” Mancillas said.
And that marked the end of the family shopping trip.
“This was our last purchase because it was really expensive this year compared to years past,” he said.
Up the street at the Mariposa Mall, Rosy Hernandez, Nereida Moreno and Alondra Martinez were taking a break next to the Forever 21 store, three large Aeropostale bags at their side. They were part of a group of 10 people from Hermosillo, Sonora, about 180 miles south of the border, who had chartered a van to take them on a Black Friday excursion that also included a jaunt to Marana, just north of Tucson.
The three had all made multiple Black Friday trips to the United States in the past – last year not included – but this was the first time they opted for the van service.
“The border was open, so we said, ‘Let’s go!’” Hernandez said. “We had a little savings, so we’re going to take a ride and enjoy ourselves.”
In addition to taking advantage of the sales, she said, they were pleased to be doing their part to help the economy.
Moreno said she was shopping mostly for clothes, as well as Christmas items. Asked how much she planned to spend in Arizona, she joked: “More than you’d suppose that we ought to spend.”
She acknowledged that the price of gasoline and the Mexican peso’s relative weakness against the dollar are factors to consider for Black Friday shoppers.
“You think about coming because it’s more of an expense,” she said. “But all the same, here we are.”
Meanwhile at the Morley Avenue shopping district in downtown Nogales, the scene was more subdued early Friday afternoon. Several shoppers said their presence on the store-lined street had nothing to do with Black Friday, and some shop employees said they hadn’t seen much effect from a phenomenon that’s dominated by large chain stores.
“It’s really calm, there aren’t any people,” said Rosa Sortillon, a clerk at the clothing store Casa Sonia, adding: “I think it’s because the dollar is really high right now.”
The Mexican peso lost value against the U.S. dollar for the seventh day in a row on Friday, and has lost more than 10 percent of its value so far in 2021, Reuters reported.
Sortillon, who has worked at the shop for 25 years, said that while Black Friday sales were always a bigger deal at the large retail outlets, the downtown shops would still seek a piece of the action.
“We’d put out the specials that we had and there was a day when people would come and buy,” she said. “But today, there aren’t any people.”
On the bright side, nearly all the shops on Morley, which cater almost exclusively to shoppers from Mexico, were closed a year ago. But on Friday, the majority were open, having returned to business when the border rules changed on Nov. 8.
Speaking at around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sortillon wasn’t giving up on a possible shopper rush. “We’re hoping the people come later,” she said.
Evan Kory, whose family owns the long-standing La Cinderella shoe/jewelry/accessories store on Morley, said late-day sales are indeed a downtown reality on Black Fridays.
“What we noticed is that the mornings and early afternoons, people were at the big chain stores,” he said. “Literally everyone coming into the store has a Ross bag in the late afternoon. So I think people tend to go to the big chain stores first.”
La Cinderella got into the Black Friday spirit this year – sort of, Kory said.
“Usually we do the whole store at 20 percent off,” he said. This year, the sale applied only to jewelry, though it’s extended throughout the holiday weekend.
Asked why they scaled back this year, Kory said:
“One is, the pandemic is going pretty strong, so we don’t want to make too much of a big deal about it. And also there’s supply chain issues – it’s hard to get merchandise. So we’re trying to make it last until Christmas.”
The downtown shops rely largely on pedestrians from Mexico, while the big-box stores uptown see more vehicle traffic from south of the border. And while high gas prices this year might have discouraged Black Friday travelers from central and southern Sonora from making the trip, or at least cut into their shopping budgets, in the case of the Mancillas family of Nogales, Sonora, who bought the big-screen TV on Friday at the local Walmart, the cost of gas helped keep their spending in Nogales.
The family used to go shopping in Tucson, where Alberto Mancillas’ brother was living. “But now, you’ve got to take in account the expenses for gas,” he said.
“I prefer, instead of spending $50 on gas, to come right here and buy a little more,” he added.