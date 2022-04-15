Authorities are planning a multiple-day prescribed fire on the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Sonoita.
The already-named “Airstrip Prescribed Fire” will be conducted from mid-April to late May – pending appropriate weather and seasonal conditions – by the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Tucson Field Office and Gila District Fire Management Office, the agencies said in a news release. The fires will cover approximately 758 acres of BLM-managed land on the LCNCA approximately seven miles north of Sonoita.
“Prescribed fires are intended to mimic natural fire frequency and intensity. They improve the health of the land by stimulating growth of desirable grasses, reducing invasive plants, and managing fuel loads so that natural fires are less destructive,” the news release said.
The LCNCA area and certain roads will be closed from 6 p.m. the day before each burn to 6 a.m. the day after each burn is completed. Specific road closures include:
• LC-6901: Closed from the junction with the LC-6900 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.
• LC-6902: Closed from the junction with the LC-6901 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.
• LC-6903: The entire road will be closed during prescribed fire operations.
Specific area closures include the Airstrip Group Site, the Airstrip Day Use Area and the Empire Gulch Day Use Site. Dispersed camping will be off-limits from the junction with the LC-6901 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.
Fire crews will monitor the burned area during and after all prescribed fire operations, the agencies said.
BLM spokesperson June Lowery said the agency will share information at the time of the burn on BLM Arizona social media platforms. Members of the public can also contact Lowery at (520) 258-7223 with questions about the burn.
The LCNCA contains more than 47,000 acres of what the BLM refers to as “some of the most biologically rich and ecologically diverse biotic communities in the world.”
“The Las Cienegas National Conservation Area has some impressive natural values, and these fire treatments are part of a long-term collaborative conservation stewardship effort to conserve the natural values of the area,” said Margie Guzman, the BLM’s acting field manager at its Tucson office.