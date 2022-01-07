The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors cancelled an executive session on Tuesday after a vaguely worded agenda item sparked misunderstanding and indignation among some community members.
The supervisors had been scheduled to discuss a possible agreement between the county and Arizona Minerals – a subsidiary of South32, the Australia-based mining company working to bring its Hermosa mineral extraction project to fruition in the Patagonia Mountains.
South32 is proposing to donate a parcel of its privately owned land to Santa Cruz County. The mining company is also requesting a construction easement and temporary access to the land parcel.
That easement would be used for a temporary, private road in the Cross Creek area just north of the town of Patagonia, a South32 spokesperson told the NI Thursday.
However, the county’s meeting agenda did not disclose those specifics of the agreement, prompting bewilderment among residents. Some citizens, along with the watchdog group Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, appeared under the impression that the county could be donating its own land to the mining company – rather than the reverse.
District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz and District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker said they’d received more than 80 emails each from residents expressing concern about the executive session. The Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, also known by the acronym PARA, circulated social media posts encouraging residents to speak out against the session.
County Manager Jennifer St. John announced on Tuesday the session would be cancelled; she also acknowledged the confusion.
“To clarify, the proposed agreement involves a donation of land to the county from Arizona Minerals,” St. John said. “Not the other way around.”
Vanessa Register, a community member who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, requested more transparency in future county meetings.
“I appreciate the clarification,” Register said. “I wish that could have been in the agenda. And then we could have had enough information to have a real opinion.”
Possible land swap
While Tuesday’s executive session was tabled, a potential agreement between Santa Cruz County and South32 remains on the table.
In a statement released to the NI Thursday, South32 confirmed that once it donates its land parcel to the county, the company would continue using that land to operate a private road – temporarily.
“Under the proposal, the county-owned land would be restored when the road is no longer in use,” the statement said.
South32 also described a “long-term goal of designating the donated land for open-space conservation or public recreation,” after the temporary use ceases and the land is fully owned by the county. The temporary road plan, the statement said, “reflects feedback received” during community meetings South32 has conducted.
In a fact sheet published early November, South32 described a route between Harshaw Road and the “Cross Creek Connecter,” a potential road outside Patagonia that has not been constructed. That route, the document said, would be intended as a temporary route, used exclusively for “construction and initial production traffic.”
The company has also expressed preference for a long-term route on the existing Flux Canyon Road, south of Patagonia, according to company documents. That route, however, is not part of the ongoing potential agreement, a South32 spokesperson said Thursday.
Speaking to the NI Wednesday, Carolyn Shafer, chair of the board at PARA, said the route between Harshaw Road and the Cross Creek Connecter posed a threat to the area’s wildlife corridor.
“That is a major concern,” she added, also warning of noise and potential danger from an influx of traffic.
Community members who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting also expressed misgivings over the potential project.
Register – a resident who moved to the area from California – spoke first during the meeting’s call to the public. She requested a cost analysis and environmental impact study regarding any land easements given to South32.
Speaking mostly over Zoom, other residents echoed similar qualms. They speculated on the possibility of loud, cumbersome trucks disturbing the public, threats to the local ecotourism industry, traffic issues and endangerment of local water resources.
“What I haven’t seen evidence of is the environmental impact study that would really look at the possibility of ... consequences and impacts of all of these ore trucks, and trucks hauling toxic chemicals,” said Mary Sky Schoolcraft.
Schoolcraft urged South32 to consider other options – like foregoing road construction altogether and instead returning to Patagonia’s past reliance on railroads.
“I think it should really be investigated whether they could create a private rail line to transport their ore, avoid the issues of trucks on the road,” said Schoolcraft.
“That was a nice idea,” said Zoom participant Ruth Lefebvre, in reference to Schoolcraft’s railroad suggestion.
“They’ve got lots of money, they can build their own railroad,” she added.
Patagonia resident Kathleen Pasierb was more succinct.
“I am speaking from a passion,” Pasierb said, alleging that construction of any industrial road would be “an egregious assault on people, plants and other wildlife.”
Urging transparency
While Tuesday’s executive session regarding South32 was ultimately nixed from the agenda, county officials and residents broached the subject of transparency several times.
The executive session regarding the agreement would have been held behind closed doors, as all executive sessions are conducted.
“Matters discussed in executive session are confidential,” St. John explained at Tuesday’s meeting. “However, apart from seeking advice from and providing direction to the county attorneys, no official action can be taken by the board during executive session.”
In other words, a final vote cannot legally be held behind closed doors.
Instead, St. John said, the board of supervisors is required to publish any potential agreement, alert the public of a coming vote or possible action, and allow public comment.
“Rest assured,” St. John added, any agreement between Santa Cruz County and Arizona Minerals of South32 will follow the same protocol.
In regards to the postponed session, South32 said in a statement the company appreciated the county’s efforts to clarify the agenda item.
Still, at Tuesday’s meeting, residents cautioned against a lack of transparency.
“It feels like there’s been conversations without the community involvement,” said Patagonia resident Jonathan White, adding that it comes “in a time where we need to worry more about democracy than corpocracy.”
White, who teaches political science at Bentley University in Massachusetts, also urged the county to showcase an example of functional civic engagement.
“I want to be able to go back to my classroom, to my students and tell them, ‘Democracy works and process works,’” White said.