Nogales police discovered the body of a repairman from Mesa on Tuesday, two days after he was reported missing by his family.
The body of Kyle Harrison Grace, 35, was found in his vehicle, about 400 yards down a ravine in the area of Mount Benedict. That's north of the Vista del Cielo neighborhood, where various critical communications and cell towers are located.
The Mesa Police Department had contacted local authorities about Grace on Sunday, May 29, after a missing person report was filed by his parents. Grace had been assigned to work on satellite equipment in Santa Cruz County, and his family hadn't heard from him since.
Nogales police and fire personnel, along with members of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol, searched various sites where this type of equipment is located to no avail, said Sheriff’s Commander Gerardo Castillo.
Then, at around noon on Tuesday, May 31, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from NPD advising that the blue Honda SUV that Mesa police had described as belonging to Grace had been found in rough terrain in the Mount Benedict area. The call, as logged by sheriff’s dispatch, initially said it was unknown if Grace was OK.
However, when NPD officers climbed down to the vehicle, they discovered Grace’s body lying across the front driver’s and passenger’s seats, and confirmed that he was deceased. The Sheriff’s Office was then notified, since the area is outside Nogales city limits in Santa Cruz County.
The crash is being investigated as a “fatal accident” with no signs of criminal intent, Castillo said.
“The terrain is very perilous with a lot of loose dirt,” he said. “Even people from here who know the road find it dangerous.”
The Nogales Fire Department, along with county search and rescue personnel, assisted deputies in recovering the body, which was ultimately taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.