Preliminary results of the Nogales City Council election showed Hector Bojorquez in the lead, with John Doyle, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez all within 50 votes of each other.
The top three vote-getters will win seats on the council.
Results run at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department gave Bojorquez, one of three incumbents, 1,438 votes. Doyle, a former mayor and councilman trying to return to city government, had 1,164.
Then came the other two incumbents: Diaz, with 1,119 votes, and Melendez-Lopez with 1,114.
Next in the field of six was Jose “Joe” Agosttini, at 864 votes, followed by Vicente Gonzalez with 811.
Bojorquez, 72, ran successfully for city council in 2018, three years after retiring as director of the Nogales Housing Authority. He's now seeking a second term.
Doyle, a 71-year-old retired postal service employee, was first elected to the city council in a May 2013 special election. Doyle then defeated incumbent Arturo Garino in the mayoral race in 2014, but lost his re-election bid in 2018 when the voters returned Garino to the Mayor’s Office.
Diaz, 69, was first elected to serve as a Nogales city councilman in 2010, and was re-elected in 2014. Term limits forced him to give up the office at the end of 2019, but he returned to the dais in April 2020 when he was appointed to replace former Councilman Robert Rojas, who resigned.
Melendez-Lopez, a 71-year-old bed-and-breakfast operator, served two consecutive terms from 2009 through 2016, and also from 1997 through 2000. She was elected again in 2018 and is now running for re-election.
Agosttini, 65, is a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who made his first run for city council this year after campaigning unsuccessfully for Santa Cruz County sheriff in 2020.
Gonzalez, a 46-year-old Navy veteran who is active with Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue, made his first run for public office in 2022.
Bojorquez, Diaz and Melendez-Lopez were the top three vote-getters in the August primary, but none garnered enough votes to win election at that stage.
The three winners of the general election will join Mayor-elect Jorge Maldonado and council holdovers Saulo Bonilla, Octavio Gradillas and Liza Montiel on the dais starting in January.
Updates to come.
