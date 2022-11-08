City Council candidates

Nogales City Council candidates, clockwise from top left: Jose “Joe” Agosttini, Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz, Esther Melendez-Lopez, Vicente Gonzalez and John Doyle.

Preliminary results of the Nogales City Council election showed Hector Bojorquez in the lead, with John Doyle, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez all within 50 votes of each other.

The top three vote-getters will win seats on the council.



