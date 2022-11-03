On Oct. 25, Nogales Councilwoman Liza Montiel posted to her personal Facebook page, asking residents for suggestions on how the city should spend $3.35 million in federal COVID-relief funds.
“Please reach out (and) let me know what are your priorities,” she wrote.
Several people responded with suggestions: Funding daycare programs. Fixing homes for elderly residents. Installing more security for schools. One resident commented, thanking Montiel for her interest in the residents’ suggestions.
Councilman Saulo Bonilla had a different opinion.
At a council meeting Tuesday, for six straight minutes, Bonilla reprimanded Montiel for requesting input from the community.
“Didn’t the people vote for us?” Bonilla asked Montiel. “Isn’t that the way they do their input?”
Montiel was quiet.
“No? Silent, huh?” Bonilla added. “This is very condescending on your behalf.”
At one point, Mayor Arturo Garino asked Bonilla to stop. And while no council members addressed Bonilla’s conduct, other Nogalians did.
The following morning on La Máxima Radio, callers criticized the councilman’s behavior. Around the same time, the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce issued a statement condemning “inappropriate, unprofessional behavior and gender discriminatory conduct during public forums.”
The statement didn’t mention Bonilla specifically, but the chamber said it was speaking up in the context of “the recent discussion that took place yesterday evening during the City of Nogales council meeting.”
Community input
The money is a product of the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package that funneled millions to Nogales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding, according to the National League of Cities, is meant to bolster local economies, public health, infrastructure and tourism, among other sectors.
The city’s first ARPA installment totaled about $3.35 million. Through a vote, the City Council allocated that money to pay down pensions for police and fire personnel. Now, the city has a second installment of $3.35 million, and no approved plan for the funds – yet.
City staff, however, have proposed various ideas. At a Sept. 28 study session, Development Services Director Samuel Paz presented a spending plan that would provide financial incentives for new businesses and housing development. Paz had also suggested that the city hire a social media manager and an economic development director; right now the city has neither. Those ideas received mixed results from the council at the time.
During that study session, Montiel requested more interaction with community members.
“I would like more engagement by the community, through either public surveys, public meetings and so forth,” she told Paz at the time.
‘A simple survey’
Again, at Tuesday’s council meeting, Montiel broached the same subject: more discussion with the public.
“I sent you an email today, asking that we get the input from the community,” she said, addressing City Manager Edward Dickie.
In her email, Montiel had suggested that the city create a “simple yet inclusive survey.” The survey, she’d stated, could be published online, mailed to the homes of residents, and distributed at the Nogales Public Library. Bonilla took issue with Montiel’s email as well, reading it out loud during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Can you clarify where it says in your email the survey should be ‘simple, yet inclusive?’ Are you saying that people can’t understand a simple survey?” he said. “Does Mr. Dickie have to dumb it down or something?”
“I don’t know what you’re trying to accomplish,” Montiel replied.
“You’re calling people dumb,” Bonilla said.
“No, I’m not,” Montiel said.
“This email is very condescending,” Bonilla said, pointing at the message he’d printed out, “because you’re telling (Dickie) what you want.”
Ultimately, the council did not move to approve, or even discuss, the possible creation of a survey for community input. After Bonilla’s criticisms, the idea of a community survey largely fell to the wayside as the council explored other spending options.
Other ideas
Besides Garino’s brief acknowledgement, no council members addressed Bonilla’s interaction with Montiel on Tuesday.
Other ideas for the ARPA funds, however, did come to light.
“I also understand that we can use the funds for any urgent equipment needs that our departments might have,” said Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr.
Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez pointed out a pressing need for NPD: a new radio system for officers.
“The majority of radios for communication that we have are becoming obsolete,” he told the council Tuesday.
The cost, he estimated, would reach around $700,000.
“If we don’t come up with this money in the next couple of years,” he added, “we’re going to lose communication.”
Garino himself suggested that the city use the ARPA funds to bolster its ongoing infrastructure projects. Currently, the city has more than 30 infrastructure and road repair undertakings on its to-do list. The funding comes from a loan granted by the state’s Water Infrastructure Finance Authority.
“WIFA, it’s a project we started several years ago that would benefit everybody in the community,” Garino said.
The mayor also urged city staff and council to put the money toward public parks – Teyechea in particular.
“We can’t abandon it and let it go,” he said of the ongoing Teyechea Park renovation.
No spending yet
After the ARPA discussion died down Tuesday evening, the council moved on to more routine agenda items.
At one point, the council was poised to approve a payment to an engineering company for its replacement of the Camino Del Sol water main earlier this year.
According to council documents, the city currently owes $69,580 to Innova Engineering.
“I want to use ARPA money to pay for this project,” Garino told City Attorney Joe Machado.
“I don’t think you can do it at this time,” Machado said, “because you haven’t decided as a council what to do with the ARPA funds.”
Legally, Machado said, Garino would have to table the agenda item and bring it up at a future meeting – he couldn’t allocate the money so suddenly.
So, Garino and the council voted to table the payment.
“Excuse me,” said City Engineer Juan Guerra, standing up to address the council, “our contractor’s waiting for his payment. He’s done with his work.”
“He can wait,” Garino said. “We wait for a lot of stuff here. He can wait.”