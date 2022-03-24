Aissa Bonillas, the current principal of Mary Welty Elementary School, will begin serving as assistant superintendent of the Nogales Unified School District this July, according to NUSD documents.
Bonillas, who’s been working for NUSD for nearly two decades, will fill the vacant spot left by Assistant Superintendent Angelina “Angel” Canto, who is set to start a one-year contract as NUSD superintendent in July. Current NUSD Superintendent Fernanda Parra has announced he’ll retire this summer.
Bonillas’s promotion was confirmed on Monday at an NUSD board meeting.
“It makes me giddy, because I love this district. Being a student, being a teacher, an administrator,” she told the NI Thursday afternoon.
She also described the moment as somewhat bittersweet, because she’ll be leaving Welty, a school where she not only served as principal, but walked the halls as a young student.
After attending Welty, Bonillas went on to attend two more NUSD schools: Wade Carpenter Middle School and Nogales High School. After graduating the latter, she moved on to the University of Arizona, but ultimately returned to her own community to begin teaching.
She began her education career at NHS, where she taught Spanish and AP government, according to the district.
When asked what she’s planning to tackle as assistant superintendent, Bonillas underscored a mission of supplying quality education for students – education they can use anywhere.
“So they can go outside of Nogales and just be as competitive as any other student that they come across,” she said. “Whether they’re university, a trade school, community college.”
And, she added, she’s aiming to use the job to support Canto as superintendent – she still remembers working with Canto when Bonillas was still in college, working as a substitute teacher.
Assistant Superintendent Canto remembers those days. Now, years later, she said, Bonillas’ promotion is “very well-deserved,” pointing out that during Bonillas’ time at Welty, the school gained status as an A+ School of Excellence, an award presented by the Arizona Educational Foundation to high-achieving public schools.
Bonillas confirmed that due to her promotion, a search will commence for a new principal at Welty.
Whoever serves as the next principal, Canto added, “they will have big shoes to fill.”