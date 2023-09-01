border patrol

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Sonoita were assisted by an air asset after individuals fled from an SUV during a traffic stop Aug. 19. Five migrants in the SUV faced removal proceedings, CBP said in a social media post.

Migrant encounters at the Southwest border surged in July, reversing two months of declining numbers but still keeping well below previous highs posted earlier this fiscal year.

Encounters rose from 144,566 in June to 183,503 in July, with migrant families accounting for more than three-quarters of that increase, according to the latest data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



