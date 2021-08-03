A parking lot located immediately north of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry that’s popular with tourists traveling to Mexico by foot recently switched to an automated payment system, and from a daily to hourly rate.
The owner of the lot said the changes were meant to address inefficiencies in the system used there over the past few decades. Still, some customers accustomed to the longstanding low-tech, pay-by-the-day approach of Nogales’ border lots are balking at the switch and parking elsewhere.
Previously, customers paid a $5 daily fee to park their cars at the lot behind the UETA Duty Free store on Terrace Avenue – the first southbound-side lot encountered by drivers entering the downtown area from Interstate 19. Now, customers are charged $2 for each hour of parking.
“To be really honest with you, we have not really managed that lot efficiently, ever,” property owner Tom Morgan told the NI. “The reality is that this is a very normal and kind of an obvious thing for us to have chosen to do.”
In the past, Morgan said, there was a parking lot attendant on hand who collected the $5 payments from each customer wanting to park their car on the property. But some customers would skirt the rules by paying the daily fee only once and leaving their cars parked for multiple days.
So when the Phoenix-based company American Valet – which runs another machine-pay parking lot on the northwest corner of Crawford Street and Sonoita Avenue – recently approached him with an offer to partner up and set up an automated payment system, Morgan said it was an easy decision to make.
Now, customers driving into Morgan’s parking lot must take note of their license plate number, type it into a ticket payment machine and pay for the number of hours they plan to stay for.
Morgan said customers are sent automated text messages informing them when their time is about to run out, and providing them a link to pay and add more time to their parking space.
Customers who don’t add more time are given a grace period to take their vehicles out of the lot, he said. But they also could end up getting their wheels booted.
“That means they need to come back and see somebody about getting this thing off of their tire so that they can move,” he said, adding that he wasn’t sure how much it cost to get the wheel clamp taken off.
As of July 26, Morgan said he wasn’t aware of many vehicles getting booted, as he had asked American Valet to give customers a grace period as they become used to the new system.
Morgan said he has been content with the services provided by American Valet so far, but he knew that some customers would be upset by the changes.
“We regret that this is inconveniencing some people, but it’s a very normal and straightforward parking lot,” he said.
Location vs. affordability
Drivers approaching the lot are now greeted by an American Valet sign with a large “$2” printed in bold, black font. Written in less visible silver letters under the advertised fee, the sign reads, “per hour,” fine print that could potentially be missed by drivers used to seeing Nogales border lots advertise per day prices.
Still, some customers visiting the lot late last month didn’t seem to notice the sign as they drove onto the property out of habit.
It wasn’t until they encountered the payment machine, where an attendant guided customers through the new system, that they realized there are now more expensive hourly fees.
That was the case for Tucson resident Lorena Lozano, who drove into Morgan’s parking lot with her family on July 21. She said she tends to visit the area for a few hours once a month and always opts to park her car there due to its proximity to the border.
But as her family exited their car and learned of the new payment system, she decided to go park elsewhere.
“Since it’s by hour, we don’t know how much time we’ll be in Sonora,” she said, unaware of the specifics of the new operations or the fact that she could renew her payment online. “We don’t want to be worrying about hurrying back because the car parking is running out of time.”
Instead, she drove across the street and parked at Burger King, where employees charged the more common flat fee of $5 per day for a space in the restaurant’s lot.
Angelica Burgueño, a Burger King employee who took the $5 payments and jotted down receipts, said she had noticed an uptick in parking customers within recent weeks.
“We usually have about 20 cars per day during the week, but lately we’ve had weekdays when the lot is completely full and we don’t have any more space,” she said, adding that weekends have always been their busiest times of the week, so she hasn’t noticed a change there.
Adan Garcia, who attended to customers at the parking lot adjacent to the one at UETA, said he also noticed an increase in customers since Morgan changed his parking fees.
“What’s happening is they’re sending people to this parking lot because most don’t agree to pay the new fees,” Garcia said, adding that the boost in business has helped him maintain healthy numbers. “We lose a lot of work at this lot during the summer months, but thanks to the changes they made, we have more customers this year.”
But even though some customers declined to park at Morgan’s lot last month and instead opted for nearby properties with cheaper fees, Morgan said he wasn’t worried.
“Location is everything and we have the perfect location. We’re right there at the border,” Morgan said. “We expect to be fully occupied most of the time and that seems to be substantiated by what we’re seeing.”