A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a suspected undocumented border-crosser who attacked him with a knife east of Nogales on Monday evening, officials said.
The agent was airlifted from the scene to the Nogales International Airport. From there, an air ambulance took him to a hospital in Tucson for treatment of multiple stab wounds, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.
“After treatment, the agent was released from the hospital," the statement said.
The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Monday when the agent was patrolling on foot and attempted to arrest a group of undocumented immigrants, CBP said.
The agent “was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a subject in the group," it said.
"The Border Patrol agent sustained multiple stab wounds, but was able to fire his sidearm and fatally shot the assailant," CBP said.
The agency did not provide any information on the alleged assailant.
The FBI, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, DHS Office of Inspector General and Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office were all notified of the incident, with the FBI serving as lead federal agency for the investigation, the Border Patrol said.