The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents teamed up with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office to detain and arrest a man suspected of raping and robbing a fellow undocumented migrant in the local area.
In a news release, the Border Patrol said agents from the Nogales Station detained a female migrant east of Amado on the afternoon of April 14. During processing, the migrant told agents she was robbed and raped by a man previously traveling with her group.
Agents contacted the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies interviewed the victim.
“With a description of her attacker, an all-points bulletin, or BOLO, was issued for the suspect,” the news release said.
The following morning, the Border Patrol said, agents responded to a citizen’s report of suspected illegal activity near the entrance to the observatory on Mt. Hopkins Road and encountered a subject who was in the country illegally.
While processing the man, agents determined that he matched the physical description of the rape suspect. They also found some of the victim’s personal belongings when they searched his property.
The victim subsequently identified her attacker, who was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for prosecution. He was not identified in the news release.