U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Wednesday that it’s preparing to launch an aerostat blimp over the city of Nogales to provide the Border Patrol with round-the-clock aerial surveillance.
The confirmation came two days after workers started installing the aerostat on a privately owned hilltop on the east side of the city, and a day after they began inflating it. The blimp's sudden appearance Tuesday afternoon came without advance warning, raising questions and concerns among local residents and leaders.
"A blimp like that, right in the middle of the city and in a strategic area like that for the community – the Monte Carlo area, the Royal Road area – they're going to be right on top of the homes," Mayor Arturo Garino said on Tuesday, after being caught by surprise by the aerostat's appearance. "I don't know if that's the right thing for them to do, and I would be concerned too if I lived in that area."
CBP did not respond to questions about the blimp on Tuesday, saying that a news release was forthcoming. In Wednesday’s announcement, the agency acknowledged its plan to float a 22-meter-long “persistent ground surveillance system aerostat” in Nogales, approximately one mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
“The aerostat will be operational and manned by Border Patrol agents 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide continuous aerial surveillance of the border,” it said, adding that the helium-filled dirigible is tethered to a 15,000-pound mooring platform.
“The system includes day and night cameras to provide persistent, low-altitude surveillance, with a maximum range of 3,000 feet above ground level,” it said. “Flying at this altitude allows Border Patrol agents to maintain visual awareness of border activity in the United States for longer periods of time.”
The news release did not specify which directions the aerostat's camera's would be pointed in, or offer any assurances regarding invasion-of-privacy issues.
County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz, who was unaware of the aerostat project when reached by the NI early Tuesday afternoon, said on Wednesday that he had since received a call from a Border Patrol official who told him that the blimp's cameras would not be directed at private property.
"As an elected official, I'm going to take them at their word that they're not going to be spying on any of our local residents," Ruiz said. "But again, it would have been a lot easier if they had just met with the community beforehand."
Federal law enforcement regularly makes surprising and sometimes jarring moves in the local area with no outreach. In recent years, those surprises have included riot police blocking off the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry during morning rush hour, the bulldozing of a mountainside to create a staging area for border wall construction, and U.S. Army troops arriving in the city on Election Day 2018 to install razor wire on the wall.
A CBP spokesman could not immediately provide a response to the question of why the agency declined to reach out to local officials or community members in advance of installing the blimp.
The aerostat was scheduled to take flight on Wednesday, but the launch was delayed until 1 a.m. Thursday due to lightning in the area, a CBP spokesman said.
Why there?
The aerostat's staging area is located on a hill above the Circle K on East Patagonia Highway, approximately a quarter-mile from the southwest edge of the Rancho Grande neighborhood.
"Will they be able to see when I’m having a get-together with friends and family? Is this going be up 24 hours a day?" were among the questions asked by Rafael Lopez, a resident of the nearby Royal Road subdivision, after he saw the blimp being inflated on Tuesday. Lopez decried the lack of public outreach on the project and questioned the decision to launch the blimp over the neighborhood.
"I've lived here for 30 years, and back when I started living here in '93, there was a lot of movement of people coming through this canyon. Nowadays, I never see anybody coming through," he said.
“I don’t think a blimp should be in the middle of the city,” Mayor Garino told the NI on Tuesday.
Garino said that with all the federal and local law enforcement personnel and equipment already in Nogales, he thought the desert areas west of town would have been a more likely choice.
CBP did not respond to a question asking why the Border Patrol decided to tether a surveillance blimp within city limits, rather than in the desert areas to the east and west.
In its news release, CBP said the Border Patrol "has successfully utilized technology assets such as this in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, Texas since 2013," adding that an agreement with the Department of Defense is allowing the agency to expand the number of aerostats across the Southwest border.
"There are currently 17 systems that are scheduled to deploy throughout multiple sectors this fiscal year," CBP said.
The aerostat in Nogales is the first ground surveillance blimp to be installed in the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, which covers all of Arizona’s border region except for the area around Yuma. (An aerostat moored at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista is used by CBP to detect aircraft rather than for ground surveillance.)
A second aerostat site is planned in the Tucson Sector near Sasabe, with the system tentatively scheduled to be deployed later in the fiscal year.