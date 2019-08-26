The U.S. Border Patrol said its agents seized more than 820 pounds of marijuana and arrested 11 suspected smugglers, including a Guatemalan man with an active warrant in Oregon, in a remote area west of Nogales last week.
The bust happened on the afternoon of Aug. 21 after agents were alerted to a group wearing camouflage and carrying bundles in the mountains southeast of Arivaca, the Border Patrol said. With the help of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, the agents located and arrested the 11 men and discovered 36 bundles of marijuana hidden nearby.
The group consisted of Honduran, Guatemalan and Mexican nationals ranging in age from 15 to 38, the Border Patrol said, adding that all are now facing federal immigration and drug-smuggling charges.
In addition, records checks revealed that one member of the group, 25-year-old Mario Felipe-Perez of Guatemala, had an active warrant in Marion County, Ore. for burglary, domestic violence assault and contempt of court. He is now awaiting extradition to Marion County, the Border Patrol said.