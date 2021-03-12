Federal law enforcement agencies are warning local officials that they might start releasing border-crossing asylum-seekers onto the streets of Nogales, a possibility that raises questions about COVID-19 risks, the city’s ability to provide resources for migrants, and the agencies’ motivations for floating a policy change that hasn’t previously been employed in the local area.
The warnings, which were amplified by Sheriff David Hathaway during an interview with Fox News last weekend, come as the Biden administration seeks to scale back the hardline border policies implemented by former President Trump.
Critics of Biden’s approach say the Democratic president is effectively inviting a surge of asylum-seekers to the country’s southwest border. But migrant advocates say that letting asylum-seekers go in border communities as they await a legal hearing isn’t a risky proposition, and criticized some of the language that authorities have used to describe the policy.
A Border Patrol spokesman told the NI on Tuesday that the agency hasn’t released any asylum-seekers in the Tucson Sector, which includes Nogales, though they’re talking with “local partners and stakeholders” about the possibility of doing so in the future.
Elsewhere along the border, migrant releases have spurred criticism from Republican officials. Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas accused the Biden Administration of releasing COVID-positive migrants in the state and said in a March 9 tweet that the administration had “created a disaster on the border.”
(Health officials in Texas have questioned whether the releases contributed significantly to virus spread in the state, the Associated Press reported.)
Republican state legislators in Arizona have picked up the thread: “Individuals coming across the border without testing, quarantine, and contact tracing are being turned over to non-governmental organizations, which in turn are bussing them wherever in America they may claim to have family or friends,” a group of state representatives said in a joint statement Monday.
Last Saturday, Hathaway called into a Fox News program in which host Neil Cavuto cited numbers showing an increase in migrants apprehended in February and said that “the migrant issue” was “the biggest it’s been, right now, in a couple of years.”
Hathaway told him: “The Border Patrol officials have asked me: ‘Sheriff, where do you want us to turn these people loose in your county?’”
Migrant advocates say that, far from a safety risk, letting people out of detention is a good thing.
“This is processing and honoring the human rights of those who are fleeing persecution,” said Sara Ritchie, communications director for the Kino Border Initiative, a Jesuit group that serves migrants in Nogales, Sonora.
She said the charged rhetoric around the release of asylum-seekers, “is implying some level of criminalization, criminalizing this population, which is also incredibly inaccurate.”
Vicki Gaubeca, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, a San Diego-based human rights advocacy organization, said that the asyum-seeker releases could be part of a larger political agenda.
“Part of me wants to believe that Border Patrol is intentionally releasing individuals into the communities because they want to feed this narrative of a crisis at the border,” she said.
Caught in between the competing narratives are local agencies and organizations in Nogales, which have received mixed messages from the Border Patrol.
On Monday afternoon, the Nogales Police Department got a call from the agency saying it was going to release four or five asylum-seekers that day on Terrace Avenue, next to the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, according to Chief Roy Bermudez.
But when an NPD sergeant headed down to Terrace Avenue, they didn’t see anything out of the ordinary.
“There was nobody that stood out as anything, it was just normal Terrace Avenue at 4:30 in the afternoon,” Bermudez said.
At the Crossroads Nogales Mission, a homeless shelter on Morley Avenue, director Bert Wenke said the mission prepared a policy for serving released asylum-seekers after Border Patrol said they might let them go in town.
Migrants who have tested negative for COVID-19 and have paperwork showing their immigration court date can receive meals and stay up to three nights at Crossroads’ men’s and women’s shelters, Wenke said. If they arrive without a test, they can stay one night on cots in the shelter’s chapel, get a test the next day at Holy Cross Hospital and then move to the shelter if the result is negative.
So far, however, asylum-seekers haven’t ended up at the shelter, according to Jason Gonzalez, who has handled Crossroads’ communication with the Border Patrol.
In a phone conversation with the NI on Tuesday afternoon, Hathaway first said that the Border Patrol told him they were “going to start turning those people loose.” Asked whether the releases had already begun, as he’d suggested in the Fox News interview (“They’re being released right out the front door” of the Sonoita Border Patrol Station, he told Cavuto), the sheriff said the Border Patrol had told him they’d already started letting people out of detention in the local area.
Hathaway said he hadn’t personally seen or dealt with any released migrants.
Potential policy shift
Releasing asylum-seekers in Santa Cruz County would represent a significant change in policy for federal immigration enforcement agencies.
Typically, asylum-seeking migrants apprehended by Border Patrol are briefly held at a Border Patrol station and then turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which operates detention centers in places like Eloy, Ariz.
In 2018 and 2019, during a surge in apprehensions, ICE began releasing migrants in some Arizona cities, saying that their detention facilities had reached capacity. Most of the migrants were dropped off at homeless shelters or bus stops. But those releases didn’t leave anyone on the street in Nogales, where ICE doesn’t have any facilities.
In recent months, migrant apprehensions have once again surged – the Border Patrol logged more than 100,000 migrant “encounters” in February. But the vast majority of those didn’t lead to asylum-seekers ending up in the immigration detention system.
Instead, most migrants were quickly pushed out of the country under a public health rule known as Title 42, which allows border authorities to carry out such “expulsions” without putting border-crossers into any legal process or initiating asylum claims. The Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of the Border Patrol, invoked the rule last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across the southwest border, 83 percent of the Border Patrol’s 380,000 “encounters” in the past five months have led to Title 42 expulsions, according to agency statistics.
Federal authorities haven’t explained why the recent releases of asylum-seekers were necessary, considering that the majority of recent encounters with border-crossers didn’t add anyone to the detention system. Gaubeca said the releases were “inexplicable to me, because Title 42 hasn’t been rescinded.”
Now, with the Biden Administration already beginning a rollback of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for people awaiting U.S. asylum hearings, Title 42, which applies to asylum-seekers as well as other migrant detainees, is also in the crosshairs of immigration advocates.
Ritchie, of the Kino Border Initiative, said the rule “continues to be something of deep concern” and had led to increased abuses of migrants. The American Civil Liberties Union has challenged the border authorities’ use of Title 42 in court.
Gaubeca said the Southern Border Communities Coalition wants to see Title 42 rolled back once new programs to process greater numbers of asylum-seekers are in place.
The Border Patrol spokesman reached for this story acknowledged that there’d been confusion about migrant releases and, asked why the agency didn’t put out more information to clear things up, said the Border Patrol had a statement on the matter.
But the emailed statement didn’t address the confusion – it just insisted that the agency’s Title 42 powers shouldn’t be taken away.
“The unique challenges of the pandemic require additional authorities, such as the CDC order known as Title 42, to allow (the Department of Homeland Security) to effectively protect both the health and safety of migrants and our communities from the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.