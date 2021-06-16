A Border Patrol agent fired their gun on Wednesday afternoon in Nogales and one person ended up in the hospital, according to a brief news release issued by the agency on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:07 p.m. near Bankard and Doe streets in Nogales, Border Patrol said in a statement posted to their Facebook page shortly before 9 p.m. One injured person was transported to a hospital in Tucson.
The short statement offered few details about the incident and didn’t even explicitly specify if the injured person had been hit when the agent fired their weapon. It also wasn’t clear what sequence of events led to the shooting, who the injured person was or what their medical status was on Wednesday night.
By 6:30 p.m., when an NI reporter arrived to the scene, Bankard Street had been closed off near the intersection with Doe Street. Several law enforcement vehicles were present and uniformed personnel walked around the scene.
Nogales Police Department officers were present, but NPD Spokesman Oscar Mesta said that NPD was just providing perimeter security at the request of Border Patrol. He said NPD received the call seeking assistance shortly before 6 p.m.
In the statement, Border Patrol said that the FBI and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility were notified and responded to the scene. Border Patrol didn’t identify the agent who fired their gun, but said that they were assigned to the Nogales Station.