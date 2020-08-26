Nogales firefighters helped out after a U.S. Border Patrol truck went up in flames Monday on the east side of the city.
“Many thanks to (the) Nogales Fire Department for responding quickly when a #BorderPatrol truck caught fire yesterday in Nogales,” Roy Villareal, the Border Batrol’s Tucson Sector chief, wrote in a tweet published on Tuesday.
Villareal posted a pair of pictures that showed a smoking vehicle along the U.S.-Mexico border fence and the burned-out carcass of a Border Patrol truck. One photo shows the location of the incident to have been on the border access road southeast of the Hudgins Street turnaround.
Nogales Fire Chief Jeff Sargent said records indicated the blaze was caused by unintentional mechanical failure and added that the vehicle was a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban.
The photos show a fire engine and ambulance, as well as police vehicles. Villareal tweeted that Border Patrol agents weren’t hurt in the incident.
Sargent said vehicle fires aren’t uncommon, and added that when a car catches fire in a location that’s far from firefighting resources, it’s easy for the entire vehicle, including the interior, to burn.