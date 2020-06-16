The local border will remain closed to “non-essential travel” for another month, according to statements issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE).
“Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global COVID-19 hotspots, the department will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico,” DHS wrote in a June 16 news release.
The SRE said in a pair of tweets on Tuesday morning that the countries had agreed to a 30-day extension, through July 21. DHS confirmed that date in a news release issued later in the morning.
The travel restrictions took effect on March 21. At the time, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wold said that “examples of essential travel include but are not limited to” travel for medical purposes, to attend educational institutions, for emergency response or public health purposes, and for “lawful cross-border trade.”
Local port officers have allowed U.S. citizens and green card holders to cross through the port since the restrictions took effect, but turned away Mexican citizens who hold tourist visas.
Bureau of Transportation Statistics data show that crossings have dropped sharply since the measures were implemented.
In February, 249,000 pedestrians and 286,000 passenger vehicles crossed into the United States at Nogales ports. Those numbers decreased to 155,000 pedestrians and 220,000 vehicles in March; then dropped in April to 54,000 pedestrians and 91,000 vehicles.
Commercial truck traffic, which is not affected by the restrictions, remained steady in March but declined in April compared to the same month last year. 30,000 commercial truck crossed in April 2020, down from 38,000 in April 2019.
While traffic volume has been down, lines to cross on foot or on four wheels have stretched for hours in recent weeks, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reduced the number of open lanes at local ports. At one point after the Memorial Day weekend last month, CBP’s border wait time app estimated a 10-hour wait for vehicle crossings.