The Mexican government says travel restrictions will continue at the U.S.-Mexico land border for a ninth-consecutive month in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions, which were initially put in place on March 21 and have been extended for 30 days every month since then, are now set to remain in place through Dec. 21, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.
On the U.S.-Mexico border, the restrictions primarily apply to people crossing into the United States from Mexico on a tourist visa.
The latest extension will run through the Thanksgiving holiday and much of the holiday shopping season, a period which, during a normal year, would bring many Mexican shoppers across the border to visit local stores in Nogales.
The restrictions do not apply to cross-border commercial traffic.
Mexico has not imposed any restrictions on U.S. citizens crossing the border into its territory, other than a brief period around the July 4 holiday when officials in Sonora imposed their own temporary ban on non-essential cross-border traffic.
Instead, authorities have implemented screening measures on the south side of the ports of entry in Nogales, Sonora, such as temperature checks and disinfectant tunnels, that have slowed southbound traffic at the border and led to backups in downtown Nogales, Ariz.