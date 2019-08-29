A new studio in Nogales aims to help local youth find their voice to express themselves through music.
Gustavo Lozano, previously a music teacher at EdOptions Preparatory Academy, said he decided to leave his job and dedicate his time entirely to music lessons and production at his new studio Borderbeatz, after seeing a big interest from his former students.
“What I’ve found over the years is that there’s no one teaching young talents, like kids who like hip hop and want to record their own beats,” Lozano said, adding that the closest opportunities for locals to dig deeper into such music are in Tucson and Phoenix – options that are more expensive as well as distant.
“There’s a need, and also the importance, to give every young person a voice in music,” he said.
Borderbeatz, located at 25 E. La Castellana Dr., now offers local residents the opportunity to learn how to play different instruments including piano, guitar, bass and drums, as well as how to compose and produce electronic music, Lozano said.
After opening on July 1, the studio already counted about 20 students as of Wednesday morning, most of whom are elementary and middle school students who sought the chance to pursue their musical ambitions.
“If I can be part of that – be the musician, the teacher or the older guy who knows how to create music – then I want to be that person,” Lozano said.
For more information about the studio, call (520) 223-7308 or see the Borderbeatz page on Facebook.