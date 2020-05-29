The parking lots near the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry saw light traffic on Wednesday morning, with a few cars parked in the first three lots immediately north of the border, but with several empty spaces between most vehicles.
With little business to attend to, employees at the lots sat near the entrances of the properties, chatting with coworkers or passersby as they waited for the chance to try flagging down potential customers.
The lack of both foot and vehicle traffic near the port of entry, according to two parking lot employees, is yet another secondary effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the local community.
And it’s made their workdays especially uneventful.
“(Business) has been terrible since the coronavirus started,” said Miguel Solis, an employee of 20 years at one of the parking lots off North Sonoita Avenue near the DeConcini port.
Working two lots down from Solis, Victor Macias agreed, adding: “People don’t want to cross (to Mexico) because of the long lines.”
In late March, the U.S. government implemented cross-border travel restrictions, initially for a period of 30 days, on the country’s southern border in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions, which primarily affected foreigners with tourist visas, were then extended once in April and again last week, with the current expiration date set for June 22.
But many of the people who would typically park at the border lots – U.S. citizens and residents who walk into Mexico – are exempt from the restrictions. And people who cross the border for medical or dental reasons – another significant segment of the border lots’ clientele – are also not affected.
However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has closed some vehicle and pedestrian lanes at the ports as part of its implementation of the restrictions, making the lines longer and slower than usual. And while fears of contagion might be stopping some people from driving to Nogales to park and walk across the border, the parking lot attendants said the wait times are also serving as a deterrent.
“Yesterday, for example, one man said he waited eight hours in line,” Macias said in reference to the northbound traffic at the DeConcini port. “Do you think he’ll have any desire to come back?”
Solis said his lot normally accommodates about 100 cars per day during the winter and about 75 in the warmer months.
Since the border restrictions were implemented, he has only seen about 25 cars coming in each day.
Macias faced a similar situation at his lot, located behind the UETA Duty Free store.
“Normally, we would receive about 150 cars or more each day. Now, I think we’re only getting about a third of that or less,” he said.
At Ed’s Border Lot Parking, located on the second block of Terrace Avenue and slightly farther from the port than the rest of the lots, several traffic cones and signs posted at the entrance informed the public of its temporary closure.
The NI was unable to reach the parking lot manager, but an operator at a phone number listed on the signs said the lot was temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
‘Matter of time’
While traffic at the UETA lot appeared light on Wednesday morning, Macias said it was the busiest time of the day.
The parking lot regularly closes at 11 p.m., he said, but he has been pushed to close as early as 6 p.m. on some days due to particularly poor business.
“It’s frustrating because sometimes we come here for nothing, especially in the evenings,” Macias said. “You could say that I just come to waste time in the evenings.”
He added that most of his customers in recent weeks have been Santa Cruz County residents who are already used to the long lines at the port and don’t have a long drive to get back home.
He and Solis said that, during normal times, their business mainly relies on tourists from places further north, including Tucson and Phoenix.
For his part, Solis held onto hope by looking forward to the next expiration date for the travel restrictions.
“I’m not sick and I’m still here working, which means that everything is well,” Solis said. “Our hope is June 22 – that is if they don’t extend it.”