A massive tangle of tree branches and trash known as a “bottle dam” has blocked the Santa Cruz River on Park Service land in Tumacacori, sending the river out of its channel to carve out new pathways north.
The blockage stretches for at least 100 yards at a spot approximately three-quarters of a mile north of Tumacácori National Historical Park, just east of an informational kiosk along the Anza Trail. A footbridge now allows trail hikers to cross the new channel of water that’s been diverted to the west side of the traditional riverbed. River water has also circumvented the dam on the east side of the channel.
The accumulation of plastic and styrofoam trash in the north-flowing river – most of which comes from Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora via the Nogales Wash – is a perennial problem. It gets tangled up with branches and other floodwater-carried debris to create “bottle dams,” which not only disrupt the scenic views along the river and Anza Trail, but pose an environmental hazard to wildlife.
Volunteers with the Friends of the Santa Cruz River (FOSCR) and the Anza Trail Coalition (ATC), with help from the government partners, have organized river clean-ups in past years to remove dams in the Tumacacori-Carmen area. One effort in January 2018 saw more than 200 tires and two tons of trash – mostly light plastic – hauled out of the riverway.
But according to Connie Williams, a volunteer with FOSCR and ATC, they weren’t able to do a river clean-up in 2020 because the ground was too soggy.
“We were especially disappointed to not have a clean-up because so many people that had helped with the 2018 and 2019 clean-ups were enthusiastic for another one,” Williams said in an email, adding: “But it just wasn't safe – or even possible.”
Now the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the plans for a bottle dam removal this year.
In addition to trash – which includes not only plastic bottles and styrofoam, but coolers, soccer balls, rubber-soled shoes and even household appliances and furniture – the dams are comprised of brush and branches that the volunteers can’t do anything about.
According to Williams, she’s noticed an abundance of branches, logs and stumps with sawed ends in the dams, suggesting that people are disposing their yard waste in the river’s tributaries. It then ends up in the river during extreme precipitation events and gets tangled up with the other debris, leading to the river plugs.
“It's the branches that cause the problem,” Williams said. “The trash looks bad and contributes, but usually isn't the main reason for the blockages.”