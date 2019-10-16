U.S. Border Patrol agents found 32 undocumented immigrants hiding in a northbound semi-trailer Monday night at the Interstate 19 checkpoint, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Agents referred the tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection in response to a canine alert, CBP said in a news release issued Wednesday.
That’s where they discovered 32 Mexican and Ecuadorian nationals, all illegally present in the country, hiding amidst a cargo load of produce.
The trailer’s interior temperature was 47 degrees, CBP said.
The 31-year-old driver and 30-year-old passenger – both U.S. citizens – were arrested and charged with felony human smuggling violations, the agency said.
Their undocumented passengers, who ranged in age from 16 to 53, are being processed for immigration violations.
CBP has reported several similar incidents at the I-19 checkpoint in recent months.
On Sept. 11, a truck driver from Nogales was arrested after Border Patrol agents found 31 undocumented Mexican nationals ranging in age from 15 to 40 in the tractor-trailer he was driving.
Agents found 33 people from Mexico and El Salvador – including 12 minors ages 3 to 17 – hiding in a nearly 100-degree trailer on June 2.