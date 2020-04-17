U.S. Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 19 checkpoint near Tubac busted a pair of Tucsonans during a failed attempt to smuggle fentanyl and meth this week.
In a news release, the Border Patrol said the two U.S. citizens pulled up to the checkpoint last Wednesday afternoon in a Honda Civic.
After sending the pair to the secondary inspection area, agents discovered that the passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was concealing two bundles of pills in her body cavities.
One bundle contained 141.2 grams of fentanyl, and the other had 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, the news release said.
The woman was taken into custody on federal drug-smuggling charges. The 30-year-old male driver was released, but faces possible charges, the Border Patrol said.
The vehicle was seized along with the drugs.