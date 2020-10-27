The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents caught smugglers in the act of using a remote-controlled toy car to pull packages of meth through the border fence in downtown Nogales.
The bust reportedly began when agents spotted a rope extending though the border fence a few hundred feet from the Morley Avenue pedestrian port of entry at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. As an agent approached the scene, a silver SUV sped off, leaving the rope behind.
The agent examined the rope and discovered that 52 small packages had been attached to it, the Border Patrol said.
Shortly thereafter, a second agent located the abandoned SUV in a nearby parking lot, its engine still running. Inside the vehicle, agents reportedly found more rope and a remote-controlled toy car they suspected was used to guide the rope and drugs through the gaps in the fence.
The packages found attached to the rope tested positive for the characteristics of meth and weighed more than 58 pounds, the Border Patrol said. The drugs had an estimated street value of $116,000.
The SUV, remote control toy car and drugs were seized, but no arrests were made.