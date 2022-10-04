October marks a new era for a Nogales institution: Bruce Bracker announced Friday that he will be taking over Zula’s Restaurant from the Papachoris family effective this month.
Bracker, who also serves as a Santa Cruz County Supervisor, is assembling a work crew for the decades-old restauraunt. The Papachoris’ team had turned to other endeavors when the landmark eatery closed after 37 years in December 2021.
While Bracker expressed a desire to preserve the 70-year-old institution, he also pointed out that he’s not new to the restaurant industry. After graduating from high school, he spent a summer working in California before landing a job at Le Rendez-Vous, a fine dining French bistro in Tucson.
“After working and being trained by the owner, Jean Claus Berger, they arranged for me to spend a summer working in France and then in England,” Bracker said.
From there, he headed back to downtown Tucson, and then Berkeley, where he worked at Chez Panisse, a farm-to-table spot that once held a Michelin star.
“But within a few weeks I got a call from my dream job at Masa’s, which was recognized as the best French restaurant on the West Coast,” he added.
After two-and-a-half years, Bracker said, he returned to Arizona and began working in his family business.
“I still love food,” he noted, adding that his eight years in the restaurant business and 30 years of experience in local retail have positioned him for the upcoming Zula’s project.
Aurelia “Tita” Papachoris, the family’s matriarch, expressed approval over the new endeavor.
“I’m excited to see it take a new direction in the coming months,” she added.
Decades of memories
“There is a connection with the Papachoris family,” Bracker said. Tita’s late husband, George Papachoris, was the chef at the El Dorado Motel when the Bracker family owned it.
“I remember as a little kid when I would go back into the kitchen and see Mr. Papachoris,” Bracker recalled. “On many occasions, the kitchen staff would help me cook my hamburger that I had ordered when I was eating at the hotel with my family.”
In 1984, the Papachoris family bought the restaurant from Helen Best and Margo Moore, who operated the business following the deaths of their husbands.
Even though others had demonstrated an interest, Helen Best called George and offered to have him take over Zula’s, Bracker said.
George had established a reputation, having worked in other food establishments – including the Tumacácori Restaurant. George died in 2011, but Tita kept the restaurant running until the end of last year.
While she purportedly had others express an interest, “this time, they offered to sell it to me,” Bracker said, declining to discuss the financial details.
He did, however, say he plans to keep “98 percent of the menu” and work to preserve the many photographs of some of the most faithful customers – living and gone – that line the walls of the establishment, including some of Bracker’s own family members. Despite entering the culinary scene, and operating La Tienda clothing store on Morley Avenue, Bracker added he’ll “most definitely be running again,” for the District 3 supervisor seat in 2024.