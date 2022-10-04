Zulas archive.jpeg

This shot of Zula’s was taken in the 1950s, long before the Papachoris family took over the restaurant.

 Contributed photo

October marks a new era for a Nogales institution: Bruce Bracker announced Friday that he will be taking over Zula’s Restaurant from the Papachoris family effective this month. 

Bracker, who also serves as a Santa Cruz County Supervisor, is assembling a work crew for the decades-old restauraunt. The Papachoris’ team had turned to other endeavors when the landmark eatery closed after 37 years in December 2021. 

Bracker and Tita Papachoris.jpeg

Bruce Bracker, the new owner of Zula’s Restaurant, stands with Aurelia “Tita” Papachoris who ran the restaurant for 37 years until December 2021.


