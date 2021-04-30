The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists that a project to rehabilitate the concrete bridge deck at the Interstate 19/Ruby Road interchange is set to begin as early as the week of May 3.
Continuing through the end of October, drivers will see a traffic shift to the north side of the Ruby Road bridge in order to complete the work, ADOT said an announcement.
Crews will work overnight Sundays through Thursdays, with work ending Friday mornings, the agency said, adding that the will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“There will be intermittent lane closures between May and October,” ADOT said, adding that throughout the project, drivers should expect delays in the project area and proceed through the work zone with caution.