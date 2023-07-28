After an eventful – and somewhat rainy – week, the Little League 50/70 Division West Regional tournament came to an end Thursday evening in Nogales with Hawaii winning the championship game against Southern California, with a final score of 9-6.
In all, nine teams participated in the nine-day tournament, including Nogales, Douglas, Washington, Northern California, Alaska, Oregon, and Idaho.
Nogales endured three wins and two losses, starting strong on July 20 with an 11-5 win over Idaho. The following day, Nogales lost, 13-3, to Hawaii. The host team continued with a 7-5 win over Oregon, a 21-19 win over Alaska, and a final loss, 11-0, against Douglas.
The high-stakes tournament was further complicated by heavy rain Wednesday, causing schedule changes as heavy pools of water expanded over Fleischer Field.
Mayor and council talk about Palo Duro
For years, a once-active golf course, restaurant and pool has remained dormant in Meadow Hills. But according to Mayor Jorge Maldonado, plans to revive the city-owned property could be on the horizon.
“Mr. Bermudez and I drove by there today,” Maldonado said earlier this month, referring to the acting city manager. “And let me tell you, options galore.”
Speaking during a special session on July 18, Maldonado said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department was looking into the re-establishment of a driving range on the property. Even a nine-hole course, Maldonado suggested, could operate instead of an 18-hole operation, allowing a practice space for the Nogales High School’s golf team.
“The nearest golf course is Tubac,” he added.
Maldonado pointed to a number of other options: Pickleball courts, soccer fields, sand volleyball courts.
“I think there’s a lot of potential for recreational growth there,” he said.
In the 1990s, the city had begun leasing the property to a new owner, who ran a golf course and restaurant. Eventually, the city repossessed the land after a rocky owner-tenant relationship. Then, the area was slated to serve as a children’s museum, until the non-profit behind the idea terminated its lease with the city in 2022.
County reviewing bids for Sonoita library upgrades
Earlier this month, Santa Cruz County held a bid opening for contractors interested in working on a project involving the Sonoita Public Library.
The library, which sits on Highway 83 across from the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, is slated for new improvements.
Last summer, District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker met with residents and described a number of plans, including a new meeting room for local community organizations, along with structural expansions. According to county staff, three contractors submitted bids for the project.
“A contract recommendation is expected to be presented to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors within 45 days,” the county said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.