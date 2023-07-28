After an eventful – and somewhat rainy – week, the Little League 50/70 Division West Regional tournament came to an end Thursday evening in Nogales with Hawaii winning the championship game against Southern California, with a final score of 9-6.

In all, nine teams participated in the nine-day tournament, including Nogales, Douglas, Washington, Northern California, Alaska, Oregon, and Idaho.

Flooded field

Baseball games scheduled for Wednesday evening were postponed after heavy thunderstorms flooded the Fleischer fields.


